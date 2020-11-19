Avast Browser, a mobile browser to use the internet with total security

The wonders that the internet offers are only comparable to the amount of dangers we face when surfing the web. This warrants that we pay attention to the security of our devices, to protect our data. In that sense, one of the tools that we must pay more attention to is the browser. Therefore, we will present you a mobile browser with a strong focus on security, which will help you navigate completely calmly.

Its name is Avast Browser, an application created by Avast with everything we need to navigate the web without putting our data at risk.

A mobile browser with an eye on security

If the internet is a great highway, our browsers represent the vehicles we use to get to each place. This means that, to avoid the dangers found on the Internet, we need to have a safe vehicle. Although the most frequent options are solvent and fast, they do not offer much protection against all those elements that hinder the user experience.

For this reason, a company with a long history in the world of computer security decided to put its knowledge in a mobile browser and so we have Avast Browser.

This security-focused mobile browser has perfect features to navigate the internet with complete peace of mind. We have an example of this in the data encryption applied, protecting from the traffic, to our IP address, DNS servers and even the browsing history.

Additionally, it has a built-in VPN based on the OpenVPN protocol. So, we will also have the possibility to move to any corner of the internet without obstacles. As a complement, Avast Browser integrates a tool to download videos from any website in a secure and encrypted way.

This mobile browser offers a security-based experience that allows us to use the internet with complete peace of mind and without limitations. You can access blocked content in your region, protect your traffic and even save your passwords, totally free. So, if you are looking for an option that guarantees complete protection of your data when browsing the internet, give Avast’s browser a try.

To get it on Android, follow this link.

To get it on iOS, follow this link.

