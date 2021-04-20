Avoid installing WhatsApp Pink, the application can steal your data

- Advertisement -

It has already become very common for new information about malicious applications to appear on the web every month. Their presence is not limited to Google Play, because they also have other dissemination mechanisms. This is the case that occurs at the moment with a new pirated version of WhatsApp that could steal our data.

It is WhatsApp Pink and as has happened on previous occasions, it appears promising advanced functions for users. However, it does the opposite and could steal our data.

Do not install WhatsApp Pink, it can steal your data

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging platform around the world and from this, it can be easy for many people to fall into the trap. In addition, it should be noted that any user enjoys applications that facilitate tasks and provide extra options. In that sense, these pirated versions of WhatsApp generally offer features that the original version does not have. This draws the attention of the victim who proceeds to install it immediately, not knowing that this version of WhatsApp could steal their data.

This is exactly what is happening with WhatsApp Pink and the reason why you should not install it for any reason.

The alerts about this malicious app were raised by Rajshekhar Rajaharia, an expert in computer security and made it known through Twitter. Unlike other similar apps, WhatsApp Pink is spreading through a link on WhatsApp. By following it, it takes you to a website from where you can download the application.

Being of such dubious origin, this version of WhatsApp could not only steal your data, but also leave a ready access for its creators to access the computers where it was installed. In that sense, if you receive this link through WhatsApp, do not follow it, or install the application.

