Avoid resetting the WiFi password when changing router

By Brian Adam
0
2
Avoid resetting the WiFi password when changing router
Avoid Resetting The Wifi Password When Changing Router

Brian Adam
wifi router

In a home there are more and more wireless devices connected. It is not unusual that in an average house there are already more than a dozen devices connected to WiFi, among which we find computers, tablets, televisions, mobiles and even light bulbs. Thus, when changing the router, it is necessary to reconfigure all of them from scratch. But you can avoid doing that.

When changing a router or operator, the first thing that usually comes to mind is to reconfigure all our devices. This could be the most logical option a few years ago, when the network change only affected mobile phones and computers where the introduction of the new password was done quickly and easily. However, now you also have to do it on the speaker, on the bulb, on the WiFi repeater, on the smart plug, etc.

Changing the SSID and password of the new router will save you time

For this reason, and although we can currently pass the WiFi password between mobile phones, the most comfortable solution today is to do it the other way around: to put the same SSID and password that we had in the previous router. To do this, we have to access the local configuration of our router, whose address is usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. To enter, normally the username is admin, and the password is the wifi password of the new router.

Once inside the configuration, depending on our router, we have to look for the WiFi section. Inside it, what we have to change is the SSID and password, and put the same ones that we had in the previous router. Thanks to this, the devices will recognize the network immediately and we will not have to reconfigure it.

After making the change, it may be necessary to restart the devices to connect to the new WiFi network. It is important that the new router has the same security protocol as the old one (WPA2 or WPA3), because if not you may have problems and yes you have to reconfigure all the devices. In case you have a problem, you can always reset the router and leave it with the factory settings.

New routers manage up to 100+ devices at a time

These types of solutions show that we are in an increasingly connected world, and that it is not silly to buy a new router that is capable of managing multiple connections at the same time without interruptions. For example, models like the Huawei WiFi AX3, with WiFi 6, can manage up to 128 devices connected at the same time, even having several independent channels for each one for a more stable connection.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being on sale, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.

 

