Avoid trouble: make a copy of your Google Docs

You may use the service office automation that Google has, since every time it offers a greater number of options and you do not have to pay anything to use it. The one that is based on the cloud is an addition that for many is essential, since in this way the latest version of a text document or spreadsheet is always available on all the devices you use.

The latter, which is generally a virtue, can become a problem if there is a drop in Google services (something that does not happen regularly, but does happen from time to time) or, simply, if you go to a place where there is no proper internet connection. Luckily, the Mountain View company has thought about it and there is a tool that you can use to have a copy what is most important on the computer… And, this one, always updated.

Download and install the Backup and Sync application

This is official Google software and allows you to access the ones you have stored in the office automation services of the North American company in a simple and harmless for the user once essential data such as the username and password you have (which are those of Gmail) have been entered.

To download the application you must access this link and use the download option in the section on the main page called Backup and synchronization. Once you have the file you must install it regularly by double clicking on it. Open the application and, then, a wizard appears that guides you in the configuration that you must configure.

Choose what you want to save on your computer

In the steps you have to take, you must indicate if you want a backup copy to be made in the Google service (which uses Drive as a storage option) of a document that you have on your computer. But, what is really important is the third that let you choose what you want to be downloaded every time there is a modification (which can be from a text document, through PDF files and even photos that you have stored in the cloud). Then set the folder on your computer where everything will be saved, and you are done.

As you can see, it is very simple always have at hand which is important when using the Google service that allows you to create and manage office documents such as text or spreadsheets. And, all this, without having to pay absolutely anything.