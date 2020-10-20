Award for Energy Innovator in the name of Pakistani Engineer

Lahore: Pakistani engineer Saqib Sajjad has won the International Award for Energy Innovator.

Pakistani engineer Saqib Sajjad has won the International Award for Energy Innovators under the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE). Saqib Sajjad introduced the concept of integrated model of energy optimization assurance in projects which resulted in reduction of OPEX and CAPEX.

Saqib Sajjad also won the Energy Engineer of the Year Award for the Middle East in 2016, the IEP National Excellence Award in 2017 and the Best Performance Award in 2019. He is active in waste heat recovery, the integration of renewable energy into the oil and gas industry, and the use of dynamic energy as part of the digitization drive.