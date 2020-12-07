Baby Yoda already has its smartwatch: see all its features and the price

The end of the year parties are already close and thousands of people are not only shopping around this time, but also taking advantage of offers and news. It is in this sense that Disney Y Vodafone have come together to launch the clock most awaited by all: that of Baby yoda.

The character of Mandalorian , whose plush is also out of stock, sure will be one of the best-selling gifts for Christmas, but not only that, now a smartwatch so you can not only see the time, but also receive your notifications.

This smartwatch is aimed at the little ones in the house, although adults will want to get one. This Neo device features a round touch screen surrounded by thick bezels. It even has up to six Disney characters as main masks. Among them we find Elsa from Frozen, Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Darth Vader, from the world of Star Wars.

The baby yoda watch also has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, accompanied by two buttons, one to return to the main part of the watch and another in the upper left corner. It also has a button to answer calls, open the cell phone camera and take pictures when it is linked to our smartphone.

The Neo device has a 470 mAh battery that should allow us an autonomy of a full day and carries the Snapdragon 2500W processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Look at all its features.