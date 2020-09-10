Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsMobileiphone

Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile

By Brian Adam
0
7
Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile
Back To School: How To Keep Classes And Homework Up

Must Read

Apple

Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Throughout this week and the next, the panorama of return to colleges, institutes and universities is going to clear up a lot, either to...
Read more
Tech News

The greatest search for alien life has not been successful, but there is no need to despair

Brian Adam - 0
Investigations on the extraterrestrial life they are a fundamental branch of astronomical research and occupy a prominent place like many other scientific studies. ...
Read more
Android

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

Brian Adam - 0
The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: straight to the operators with a large battery and blur selfies

Brian Adam - 0
We already knew the Redmi 9A of the Xiaomi brand, which in another time was only one of its internal ranges. The telephone came...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Throughout this week and the next, the panorama of return to colleges, institutes and universities is going to clear up a lot, either to acquire a face-to-face or online format. You already know that, since the confinement measures began in Spain, the entire educational community has been tele-studying since March 16, so it is more than foreseeable that important changes will occur.

Now, either in person or online, back to school will start a new school year in which students will have to get used to new schedules, subjects, tasks and duties. Like all years. And nothing better to take control of everything than through a tool that many young people have in the palm of their hand: the smartphone.

Apps to keep track

Although it is true that more and more educational centers offer this type of mobile tools, or through their official web pages, many are not easy to use and their online condition weighs on performance on our phones and tablets. So nothing better than downloading an app that makes it easier for us to keep up to date everything that has to do with the classes and the work that they send us in each of the subjects.

For this we have selected two apps, one for iOS and one for Android, which meet the requirement of being easy to use, to be adapted to our language and to have functional free versions. This is the case of Class Timetable for the iPhone, and its version for Google OS, Class Timetable.

Class Schedules for iPhone.

The two solutions are very similar and have sections specially designed so that both parents and children, know at all times what the students have ahead in the course. On the one hand, the part of the schedules, with days divided by subjects and starting and ending times, and on the other, tabs in which to write down everything they send us, in a very useful task format that allows us to indicate when we have completed them .

One of the advantages of these apps is that they store all the data online in our account, so parents can keep track of what their children do in terms of homework, assignments, tests and homework, since they can be consulted simultaneously on other platforms such as tablets and even computers. In both cases we will have premium plans that increase the functions, but we already tell you that with the freemium mode you will have (for now) more than enough.

Related Articles

Tech News

The greatest search for alien life has not been successful, but there is no need to despair

Brian Adam - 0
Investigations on the extraterrestrial life they are a fundamental branch of astronomical research and occupy a prominent place like many other scientific studies. ...
Read more
Android

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

Brian Adam - 0
The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: straight to the operators with a large battery and blur selfies

Brian Adam - 0
We already knew the Redmi 9A of the Xiaomi brand, which in another time was only one of its internal ranges. The telephone came...
Read more
Apps

This Android browser based on System Webview is fast, customizable and takes up hardly any space

Brian Adam - 0
The ever-growing list of Android-friendly web browsers is joined by Fishpowered browser, a recent application that seeks to bring the maximum ease of navigation...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a 20-inch LCD slate and a premium washing machine

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi ends the month by launching new and interesting products. If a few days ago we picked up the announcement of the new Zepp...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung will no longer sell chips to Huawei: US sanctions are too stringent

Brian Adam - 0
Following the latest measures launched by the Trump administration against Huawei and other Chinese companies, according to what was reported by several South Korean...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©