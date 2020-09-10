Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile

Throughout this week and the next, the panorama of return to colleges, institutes and universities is going to clear up a lot, either to acquire a face-to-face or online format. You already know that, since the confinement measures began in Spain, the entire educational community has been tele-studying since March 16, so it is more than foreseeable that important changes will occur.

Now, either in person or online, back to school will start a new school year in which students will have to get used to new schedules, subjects, tasks and duties. Like all years. And nothing better to take control of everything than through a tool that many young people have in the palm of their hand: the smartphone.

Apps to keep track

Although it is true that more and more educational centers offer this type of mobile tools, or through their official web pages, many are not easy to use and their online condition weighs on performance on our phones and tablets. So nothing better than downloading an app that makes it easier for us to keep up to date everything that has to do with the classes and the work that they send us in each of the subjects.

For this we have selected two apps, one for iOS and one for Android, which meet the requirement of being easy to use, to be adapted to our language and to have functional free versions. This is the case of Class Timetable for the iPhone, and its version for Google OS, Class Timetable.

Class Schedules for iPhone.

The two solutions are very similar and have sections specially designed so that both parents and children, know at all times what the students have ahead in the course. On the one hand, the part of the schedules, with days divided by subjects and starting and ending times, and on the other, tabs in which to write down everything they send us, in a very useful task format that allows us to indicate when we have completed them .

One of the advantages of these apps is that they store all the data online in our account, so parents can keep track of what their children do in terms of homework, assignments, tests and homework, since they can be consulted simultaneously on other platforms such as tablets and even computers. In both cases we will have premium plans that increase the functions, but we already tell you that with the freemium mode you will have (for now) more than enough.