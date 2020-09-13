Tech NewsReviewsScience

Bacteria could survive a journey from Mars to Earth – there is perhaps evidence

By Brian Adam
Samples of a highly resistant bacterium genus called Deinococcus, which can be found high up in our atmosphere, are officially survived for three years in the vacuum of space. All “fighting” against microgravity, intense ultraviolet radiation and extreme temperatures while outside the ISS.

The study adds new weight to the controversial panspermia theory, according to which life did not originate on Earth. but it came from other parts of the Universe. After three years of being “attached” to the outside of the ISS, the dried bodies of the bacteria – thicker than 0.5mm – survived their journey around Earth. The smaller ones, however, narrowly survived.

Judging by the level of decay shown on the samples, especially on the surface, the researchers predict that a bacterium only one millimeter thick can survive for up to eight years in the space. “The findings suggest that radiation-resistant Deinococcus can survive on a journey from Earth to Mars and back, which is several months or years“says biologist Akihiko Yamagishi of the University of Tokyo.

Other studies that harbored bacterial spores (especially those of Bacillus subtilis) within the ISS suggest that some microscopic life forms can last nearly six years in space. Many bacterial spores are incredibly resilient and some can lie dormant for years and years. This is partly why they have been used to demonstrate the feasibility of panspermia.

If a cluster of bacteria-like spores were on a collision course with Earth, distributed by space dust, asteroids, comets or meteorites, it could theoretically travel great distances and survive entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Previous work has shown that bacteria can survive in space if protected by a rock.

obviously more research is needed before we can say for sure whether panspermia is really possible, but these studies only increase our knowledge on this incredible topic.

