Bad news for Apple fans: the launch of iPhone 12 has been officially postponed

During the conference call held following the announcement of the financial results, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri confirmed the rumors that had emerged in the past hours and announced that the launch of the new iPhone series will be postponed for a few weeks.

This means that, contrary to what happened in the past years, probably iPhone 12 will not be presented in September and will not see the light of day in October.

This is certainly not a surprise since in recent weeks there have been many leakers who had announced this news. Qualcomm also yesterday confirmed the rumors, in the report on the financial results in which it spoke of a delay with the launch of a top-of-the-range 2020 5G smartphone.

TO weighing on the postponement of iPhone 12 there is obviously the Coronavirus pandemic which blocked the works and prevented the engineers from flying to China for the choice of components and the last operations before the start of production, which according to some rumors would have started only at the beginning of July with several weeks behind the classic timetable.