Bad news for Huawei: Biden-nominated position vows to “protect” the US from Huawei and ZTE

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Huawei became part of the US Entities blacklist in May last year, which was a before and after for the company’s smartphone division. The policy initiated by the Trump administration left Huwei without access to Google services, and later cut off its supply of Kirin chips. This has placed the Chinese company in a difficult position that could only improve with the entry of Biden into the White House. However, the Biden administration does not appear to be doing much to improve Huawei’s situation, according to Reuters. Gina Raimondo, the person nominated by US President Joe Biden for the post of head of the US Department of Commerce promised to protect US telecommunications networks against Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE. , earlier this week. According to Reuters, the candidate would commit to keeping companies like Huawei and ZTE on the economic trade blacklist.

Raimondo said in his testimony before the US Senate Commerce Committee: I will use the entire set of tools at my disposal to the fullest extent possible to protect Americans and our network from Chinese interference or any kind of influence by The back door. In particular, he named Huawei and ZTE, which are well-known providers of telecommunications equipment, especially for 5G infrastructure. As early as December 2020, Congress approved $ 1.9 billion in funds for the replacement of ZTE and Huawei equipment on US networks. This decision is in line with the previous president’s efforts against Chinese companies, which caused dozens of Chinese companies to be blacklisted. Raimondo has also stated that “he will review the policy, consult with you [los Senadores], will consult with the industry, consult with our allies and make an assessment of what is best for the national and economic security of the United States, ”when asked about keeping Huawei on the blacklist, which leaves the door open to a possible but unlikely change based on their statements. Furthermore, it has vowed to take an “aggressive” stance against China’s trade practices, saying that “China’s actions have been anti-competitive”, and that it would use all the tools at its disposal to “even the playing field.”