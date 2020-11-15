AndroidHuaweiTech NewsMobile

Bad news: Qualcomm can’t supply 5G chips to Huawei

By Abraham
Earlier in the week, we heard the news that Qualcomm had finally obtained a license to supply Huawei with some products. At that time, the news came from a Chinese medium but it has not been until now that Qualcomm has taken a step forward to confirm it. In a public statement, Qualcomm has confirmed that it has obtained the license to supply 4G chips. We received a license for various products, which includes some 4G products. However, at the moment it cannot supply 5G-enabled chips and Qualcomm has not disclosed when it will be able to ship 5G chips to Huawei. What it has claimed is that Qualcomm has other pending license applications with the US government. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Qualcomm’s license would have a “limited impact” because it covers only 4G chips while that consumers are moving to new 5G devices. Rasgon said it is not yet clear whether the US government will license Qualcomm to supply chips for 5G smartphones. On July 30, Qualcomm announced that it had reached a patent license agreement with Huawei, for which the former will receive a one-time payment for patent licenses of $ 1.8 billion. On November 5, Qualcomm confirmed that it had received a payment of 1.8 billion dollars from Huawei. At the same time, Qualcomm has also entered into a long-term agreement with Huawei and authorized the company to use proprietary Qualcomm technology.

