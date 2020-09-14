Latest newsTop Stories

Bad weather destroyed Mohenjo-daro, mathematical evidence was found

By Brian Adam
0
13
Mathematical models have revealed that the Indus Valley Civilization had come to an end due to climate change. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bad Weather Destroyed Mohenjo Daro, Mathematical Evidence Was Found

Must Read

Android

Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, two high-level phones with a unique triple rotating camera on Android

Brian Adam - 0
Asus' high-end is completed with new smartphones that repeat the formula of the motorized rotating camera: The Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7...
Read more
Tech News

LG Wing, the smartphone with a rotating screen, is shown in some live photos

Brian Adam - 0
The presentation of the LG Wing smartphone is now around the corner, as the announcement event will be held tomorrow 14 September 2020. However,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches the Redmi G gaming laptop and its cheapest WiFi 6 router

Brian Adam - 0
If Xiaomi is already cheap in itself, the Redmi brand offers even cheaper products with the same features. The company announced the RedmiBooks a...
Read more
Car Tech

Now it will be more difficult to steal a Tesla, do you know why?

Brian Adam - 0
Currently Tesla does not have two-step verification to access a car, this according to its embarrassed CEO Elon Musk is going to change very...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mathematical models have revealed that the Indus Valley Civilization had come to an end due to climate change. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York: Experts have long considered the possibility that climate change may have wiped out Mohenjo-daro and its associated Indus Valley Civilization. Mathematical proof of this hypothesis has now been found.

Nishant Malik, a mathematician at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has shown in his research that changes in monsoon times led to droughts and the Bronze Age civilization came to an end 3,000 years ago.

Nishat examines an isotope of stelgamite, a mineral that grows in a cave in northern India. This way it is known how much rain will fall in one place over time. Thus, the complete record of monsoon rains in the last 5700 years was known.

It is evident from the research of Nishat Malik that when the Indus Valley Civilization was on the rise, there was a tendency for monsoon rains, but when it started declining, the monsoon period or pattern began to change rapidly. ۔ After that there was a shortage of water, crops dried up and thus civilization came to an end.

“When we look at the ancient climate through data, it is short-lived and involves a lot of uncertainty,” Nishat said. In contrast, we have done research on mathematics and climate change. This is a new way to take a short look at climate change.

Nishant has also taken into account machine learning and information theory based on algorithms. It identifies missing parts of the meteorological record. In addition, meteorological possibilities have been considered. But Stelgmite’s record is not so good and every five years it highlights the monsoon situation.

Harappa and Mohenjo-daro are among the oldest civilizations in South Asia that are also compared to Egyptian and Mesopotamian monuments. In its heyday, the civilization had expanded to 1,500 km and some cities had a population of more than 60,000. But along with many other mysteries, two important secrets of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa have not been revealed yet, including knowing the meaning of its language and symbols and the decline of the civilization itself.

According to modern research, the chances are even higher that the sudden destruction of the Indus Valley was due to the deteriorating climate system.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Clean 10 kg burgers in one hour and forgive the bill

Brian Adam - 0
Clean 10 kg burgers in one hour and forgive the bill
Read more
Top Stories

Close your Facebook and Instagram accounts and get a 120 120 reward

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The Facebook administration has announced that users who close their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks will be rewarded...
Read more
Top Stories

These beautiful dolls can be eaten!

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Russia's Delia Kabilova's main job is to make cakes, pastries, etc., but she has also given a new dimension to her craft: she...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©