Bad weather destroyed Mohenjo-daro, mathematical evidence was found

New York: Experts have long considered the possibility that climate change may have wiped out Mohenjo-daro and its associated Indus Valley Civilization. Mathematical proof of this hypothesis has now been found.

Nishant Malik, a mathematician at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has shown in his research that changes in monsoon times led to droughts and the Bronze Age civilization came to an end 3,000 years ago.

Nishat examines an isotope of stelgamite, a mineral that grows in a cave in northern India. This way it is known how much rain will fall in one place over time. Thus, the complete record of monsoon rains in the last 5700 years was known.

It is evident from the research of Nishat Malik that when the Indus Valley Civilization was on the rise, there was a tendency for monsoon rains, but when it started declining, the monsoon period or pattern began to change rapidly. ۔ After that there was a shortage of water, crops dried up and thus civilization came to an end.

“When we look at the ancient climate through data, it is short-lived and involves a lot of uncertainty,” Nishat said. In contrast, we have done research on mathematics and climate change. This is a new way to take a short look at climate change.

Nishant has also taken into account machine learning and information theory based on algorithms. It identifies missing parts of the meteorological record. In addition, meteorological possibilities have been considered. But Stelgmite’s record is not so good and every five years it highlights the monsoon situation.

Harappa and Mohenjo-daro are among the oldest civilizations in South Asia that are also compared to Egyptian and Mesopotamian monuments. In its heyday, the civilization had expanded to 1,500 km and some cities had a population of more than 60,000. But along with many other mysteries, two important secrets of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa have not been revealed yet, including knowing the meaning of its language and symbols and the decline of the civilization itself.

According to modern research, the chances are even higher that the sudden destruction of the Indus Valley was due to the deteriorating climate system.