Bahrain and Israel agree to restore diplomatic relations

Washington: Israel and Bahrain have agreed to fully restore diplomatic relations, with US President Donald Trump calling it a historic event.

The United States, Bahrain and Israel have issued a joint statement in this regard. The statement said President Trump had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Emir Hamad bin Isa Khalifa to discuss the Bahraini-Israeli agreement, which would pave the way for peace in the Middle East.

President Trump told reporters that a ceremony would be held at the White House on September 15, attended by Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and that the agreement would be formally signed. President Trump also said that it is incomprehensible that all this will happen so soon.

On the occasion, Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kishner praised the agreement as the result of four years of hard work by the Trump administration.

The dagger in the back of Palestine

Palestinian leaders, on the other hand, have criticized the normal relations between Arab countries and now Bahrain and Israel. He says Israel is maintaining military control over the Palestinian territories.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has called the agreement a betrayal of the Palestinians and a stabbing in the back. On the other hand, in occupied Palestine and Gaza, this agreement is being severely criticized.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates and Israel also agreed to establish diplomatic relations.