Ban TikTok-WeChat, judges and companies ask for clarification: “The ban is too vague”

It’s now official: the United States will ban TikTok and WeChat starting September 20, 2020 on both Android and iOS. But there are details that do not convince some judges like Laurel Beeler, ready to request a postponement of the ban as the current executive order would be “too vague”.

Recall what Wilbur Ross, the Trump administration’s trade secretary, said in a statement: “Today’s action demonstrates once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to ensure national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party”. Well, according to what was reported by GizChina not only according to Beeler but also according to some of her colleagues and several American companies the justifications of “national security” would be too vague to order a definitive ban on both apps.

These concerns were raised by the US citizens and WeChat users, which following the first executive orders signed by Donald Trump in August immediately mobilized for further clarification. Indeed, some Chinese Americans would have created the non-profit organization WeChat Users Federation of America to discuss together the possibility of suing the President of the United States, given that the Chinese messaging app would be among the most used by citizens of the country of the Dragon.

The US government then responded via an official document stating that the ban will not affect users who download WeChat for personal or business reasons, but the nature of the ban is so complex that even companies like Apple had said they were ready to boycott it. . Furthermore, the Trump administration would have added that WeChat users cannot sue the president and object against his authority in the field of national security decisions: “It’s not just because they can’t use their favorite apps that a group of social media users can replace the president’s subjective judgment with their own subjective judgment. “

It is at this point that Laurel Beeler and other judges would have moved against the decision of the US government, according to them only for “lack of trust” and commercial reasons, and would have required further analysis not only regarding the WeChat ban but also that of TikTok. It will be interesting to observe how the story will evolve, even if, given the conditions, only a final confirmation is expected on September 20 with the removal of the apps from the stores.