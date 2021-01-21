Bancomat Pay available from today on Huawei AppGallery

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The BANCOMAT Pay application is now available on the Huawei AppGallery, for all devices equipped with Huawei Mobile Services. The arrival of BANCOMAT Pay on Huawei is part of Bancomat SpA’s implementation strategy of digital payment services.

BANCOMAT Pay is the BANCOMAT SpA service which allows all users to enter the world of digital payments. Through BANCOMAT Pay it is possible to send and receive money, pay anywhere – in the physical stores and affiliated online stores – quickly and securely, simply via smartphone.

“The arrival of BANCOMAT Pay on Huawei AppGallery testifies once again to the work that Huawei carries out on a daily basis with player companies in the banking world. Our goal is to ensure an increasingly complete, simple, secure and affordable user experience. This new collaboration with such an important leader as ATM is a further step forward in the completion of our ecosystem of products and services, ”Comments Piere Giorgio Furcas, Deputy General Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group Italy.

“Now more than ever the new electronic solutions are meeting the digital payment need of consumers. The entry of BANCOMAT Pay into the Huawei AppGallery is evidence of BANCOMAT SpA’s strong commitment in pursuing its own process of digitization of payment instruments. For almost forty years we have been working to guarantee Italians maximum security in card payment transactions. Now thanks to the new partnership with a world-class player like Huawei, we aim to increase the spread of our digital offer: BANCOMAT Pay”, Declares Oscar Occhipinti, Marketing and Commercial Director of BANCOMAT SpA