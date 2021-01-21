Tech News

Bancomat Pay available from today on Huawei AppGallery

By Brian Adam
0
0
Bancomat Pay available from today on Huawei AppGallery
Bancomat Pay Available From Today On Huawei Appgallery

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bancomat Pay available from today on Huawei AppGallery

The BANCOMAT Pay application is now available on the Huawei AppGallery, for all devices equipped with Huawei Mobile Services. The arrival of BANCOMAT Pay on Huawei is part of Bancomat SpA’s implementation strategy of digital payment services.

BANCOMAT Pay is the BANCOMAT SpA service which allows all users to enter the world of digital payments. Through BANCOMAT Pay it is possible to send and receive money, pay anywhere – in the physical stores and affiliated online stores – quickly and securely, simply via smartphone.

The arrival of BANCOMAT Pay on Huawei AppGallery testifies once again to the work that Huawei carries out on a daily basis with player companies in the banking world. Our goal is to ensure an increasingly complete, simple, secure and affordable user experience. This new collaboration with such an important leader as ATM is a further step forward in the completion of our ecosystem of products and services, ”Comments Piere Giorgio Furcas, Deputy General Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group Italy.

Now more than ever the new electronic solutions are meeting the digital payment need of consumers. The entry of BANCOMAT Pay into the Huawei AppGallery is evidence of BANCOMAT SpA’s strong commitment in pursuing its own process of digitization of payment instruments. For almost forty years we have been working to guarantee Italians maximum security in card payment transactions. Now thanks to the new partnership with a world-class player like Huawei, we aim to increase the spread of our digital offer: BANCOMAT Pay”, Declares Oscar Occhipinti, Marketing and Commercial Director of BANCOMAT SpA

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Intel Core i5-11400 leaks in benchmarks, can it compete with Ryzen 5 5600X?

Brian Adam - 0
The Intel Core i5-11400 desktop processor of the new eleventh generation range called Rocket Lake has leaked on the net in its benchmarks recorded...
Read more
Tech News

Google Chrome 88 will further improve the management of all your passwords

Brian Adam - 0
Chrome has become in recent years the guardian of much of our most sensitive information on the Internet. Not only when it comes to...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note, famous tipster convinced: the range will say goodbye in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Of the possible farewell to the Galaxy Note range Samsung has been talking about it since November, but then a company official denied these...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©