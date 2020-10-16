Bangladesh The newborn came to life while being buried in the grave

Dhaka: The child, who was pronounced dead in Bangladesh, opened his eyes and started crying as he was being laid in the grave.

According to the International News Agency, Shaheen Akhtar, a seven-month-pregnant woman in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, gave birth to a premature baby. ۔

When the grieving father went to the cemetery, the price of the grave was high and he was sent to another cemetery where a relatively cheap grave was found. After digging the grave, as soon as the newborn was taken down to the grave, suddenly the body of the child started moving.

The poor father took the child to the same hospital again but due to lack of bed in the general ward, the child had to be taken to another hospital where the health of the mother and child is said to be out of danger. The parents are happy that the child is alive.