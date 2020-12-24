Bank buybacks are a gift from the Fed that no one needs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Big US banks expected to return billions to shareholders in 2021. The Fed, which halted buybacks earlier in the year, said on Friday they can restart them in January, but with limits. The truth is, it wouldn’t hurt to wait a little longer.

The Fed says that the big banks are strong enough to survive a second surge in unemployment, and that even in the worst case scenario, they would all have CET1 ratios above the low of 4.5%. To be safe, however, you will limit your dividends and buybacks to the amount each entity earned in the last 12 months.

That is more than what they pay now, but less than they would like. This year’s expected earnings for JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley amount to $ 63 billion, but they have $ 100 billion more in equity than they need under regulatory minimums. For now the difference will remain in the safe.

The question is whether it matters. Banks and their shareholders have become fond of payouts, but not always for the right reasons. The share buyback favors earnings per share and return on equity by lowering the denominators. Big banks have bought back from 15% to (in Citi’s case) 30% of their shares in the last five years.

But none of the justifications for the buyback fetish is really true at this point. First, it is not obvious that stocks are cheap. The financial sector on average trades with a 15% discount in its book value price compared to the beginning of the year. But it does not seem excessive, given the uncertainty of the Covid.

Also, giving money to shareholders is based on the assumption that they can better spend it. May? Stock markets are at highs, with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs generating double-digit returns on equity. If the economy roars again in 2021, surplus capital will fuel more loans. Perhaps the best place for the banks’ money is in themselves.

>