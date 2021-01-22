Latest news

By Brian Adam
0
0
Bankinter Gives A ... Pleasant Surprise

Brian Adam
The expressions pleasant surprise and European bank do not usually go hand in hand. Bankinter is doing everything possible to change it. It announced a respectable return on equity in 2020, as bad debts were slightly below expectations, at 63 basis points of the total. Generously ignoring the specific provisions for the worsening of the Spanish macro situation, the ROE would have risen to 11%.

The entity expects that there will be no additional provisions related to the pandemic in 2021 and that the number of bad loans will be lower. That partly reflects the 11% growth in the corporate loan portfolio in 2020, fueled by public guarantees.

If the forecasts are met, the stock should trade closer to the 2021 book value: it is now at 90%. CaixaBank and Sabadell, which trade at just 49% and 17%, have even more room to surprise investors.

