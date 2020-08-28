HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Banks’ nightmares with toxic debt may have a happy ending

By Brian Adam
Banks' nightmares with toxic debt may have a happy ending
Banks' Nightmares With Toxic Debt May Have A Happy Ending

Banks in the US and Europe are bracing for a wave of corporate defaults from Covid. Cheap money and public support can make your expectations too bleak.

14 entities (Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Lloyds, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, UBS and Wells Fargo), with a total of 3.6 trillion dollars in corporate loans, they have 70,000 million in provisions for bad debts: 2%. (Figures for some banks, such as Barclays and Credit Suisse, include all wholesale exposure and not just corporate debt.)

It may not seem like enough to get you through a bad recession. With year-on-year GDP declines in the second quarter in the double digits, more than 2% of borrowers are likely to get into trouble. However, banks typically recoup most of the value of bad loans. In the case of firms with at least 50 million euros in sales or assets, on average 76% of the capital is returned, according to Global Credit Data.

SMEs tend to do worse. But even if the average recovery falls to 70%, bank reserves suggest that 6.6% of the corporate loan portfolio will default. The reality could be less bleak. The overall corporate default rate, at both investment-grade and speculative-grade firms, rose just 4.2% in 2009, according to S&P Global, before falling back to 1.2% in 2010.

Bank loans may have more risk than bonds, but there is quite a spread between 4.2% and 6.6%. And corporate borrowers are getting more help in this crisis. Governments have helped with big loan guarantees and a huge fiscal stimulus, while central banks have cut rates.

It may end well for banks. With 4.2% of total loans in arrears and a recovery of 70%, the $ 45 billion of actual losses would leave $ 25 billion in unused reserves. Of course, they may need them for other problems, perhaps on credit cards, or a massive second wave of Covid-19. But shareholders could have a nice post-pandemic surprise.

