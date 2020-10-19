Just a few hours ago the Google Search On event in which those from Mountain View have told the world some of the news and changes they are preparing for the next few months, and affecting its main services. And one of the most successful is Maps, which each day that passes we find a different utility depending on what we are going to do.

That is why the approach they are looking for in these times of the coronavirus pandemic takes special relevance, in which Google Maps has played a relevant role thanks to the enormous amount of information it offers users about opening and closing hours of establishments, alerts with updated contagion rates to know the status of an area to which we are going go and, of course, draw safe routes to move with the car or public transport.

More information and more updated

That is why after the event held last night, Google has focused the changes of Maps on enhancing all the information it offers to users in such a way that they calculate that they are going to multiply by five that amount that the platform has right now. And that will affect updated data (as close to real time as possible) on any point of interest that we can imagine: beaches, parks, gas stations, supermarkets, pharmacies, car workshops, museums, monuments, etc.

Real-time information within Live View. Google

The idea is that all this information is not displayed only at the request of the user, by clicking on a store to see everything related to attendance, schedules, etc., but rather that the app behaves in a more organic and natural way, and simply by pointing the camera in one direction, through Live View, we can see any data on the screen relevant without requesting it, as you can see in the screenshots that you have just above: influx of customers, anti-Covid-19 measures, etc.

In addition, Google wants to verify that the data entered by companies and businesses are completely reliable so, apart from offering the possibility to users and owners to edit all that information, they will undertake a comprehensive plan to confirm that there is nothing that is not true, To do this, they are letting their AI work, which, since April of this year, has already made more than three million updates to schedules, availability of services, etc.

Although it all seems to be good news, These ads made in Google Search On are no longer available And, according to the North Americans, these novelties will be implemented in the coming months. Gradually and progressively.