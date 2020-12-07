Basic training on Covid-19 rules to be repeated by RTÉ staff

A review by RTÉ of a controversial social event found a breach of five Covid-19 rules

The controversial event held at RTÉ last month to say goodbye to a retiring staff member involved five breaches of Covid-19 guidelines.

The incident’s own Health and Safety Review following the incident found three breaches of public health advice as well as one breach of Level 5 restrictions and one breach of RTÉ’s own Covid-19 protocols.

The incident is also being investigated by the Gardaí, which means that the review did not take into account the issues surrounding the organization of the event which took place on the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook on 12 November. After the event were published pictures of well-known broadcasters and other employees of the station with no regard for social separation.

The RTÉ review confirmed that some people did not adhere to social exclusion during the event and that some people were not wearing masks.

The directive that crowded places should be avoided was also violated.

Nor should RTÉ organize any indoor event that is not part of an essential service. RTÉ’s own Covid-19 rules for visitors were also breached.

In an email to RTÉ employees today, station commander Dee Forbes said she was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“These breaches should not have happened and, as Director General, I am very sorry that they did,” she said.

Forbes said she was particularly disappointed that these breaches were not a reflection of the “enthusiasm” that RTÉ staff generally show for the Covid-19 rules.

She said RTÉ had been “very active” since the beginning of the pandemic in prioritizing the health of staff and others working on the station’s programs.

“However, in this case we have not met the high standards we expect from ourselves,” said Dee Forbes.

The RTÉ internal review sets out five recommendations.

That everyone who attended the event must repeat RTÉ ‘s Covid-19 basic training. That a communication plan be put in place to highlight the protocols again. That the lessons associated with the episode be discussed with those dealing with the Covid-19 protocols That a review of the rules on visitors to RTÉ be undertaken. That the protocols themselves be kept under review.

It is intended to implement all the recommendations, Dee Forbes said.

“It is essential that we all learn from this and that none of us are complacent about the dangers of Covid-19,” said the Director General of RTÉ.

The review states that the event in the TV building itself lasted 20 minutes, between 2pm and 2.20pm and significantly increased the number of people in the reception area at a time when some visitors were coming in and people were coming and going. for lunch.

Between 15 and 40 people were in the reception during the event.

A small number of people who were not on the staff were present, it is said, which is only allowed for people involved in providing an essential service.

There was also no evidence that anyone filled in the Covid-19 visitor questionnaire.

When pictures began to be taken the place was unsafe in terms of Covid-19 and public health advice was ignored, the review says.

There was a lot of controversy last month when the pictures from the event were published in the media, featuring some of RTÉ ‘s biggest stars such as David McCullough, Miriam O’Callaghan, Bryan Dobson and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh.

The review states that managers have a unique role to play in the implementation of the Covid-19 rules and that all broadcaster managers will be required to undergo a refresher training session under those rules.