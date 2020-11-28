Basic YTD, an app to download from videos to YouTube playlists

YouTube has the great advantage of being the most content-rich video platform on the entire web. So, we can say that there is material for everyone that we can enjoy just by entering the site from the web or its applications. However, there are those who are interested in downloading many of these videos to use or store them on their personal discs. Therefore, we will present you with a good application to download YouTube videos or playlists from Windows.

It is Basic YTD, a lightweight application where you can achieve all this in a very simple way from your computer.

An app to download from videos to playlists on YouTube

YouTube not only has a gigantic video gallery, but also playlists. These are created by users and contain videos that have something in common, so that we can find from music to lists with documentaries. Most of the services aimed at downloading videos from YouTube do not have support for playlists, but in Basic YTD there is no such problem.

So, we are talking about an application that offers more than downloading videos from YouTube. It should also be noted that it is a free program and to obtain it, you just have to follow the link at the end of this article.

When you run the application, you will see that it has a very simple interface displayed in a small window with 4 tabs. In the first “Download”, there is the bar where we will paste the link of the video or playlist to download. Once the link is recognized, you can select the quality in which you want it to be downloaded.

At the end, you will be able to search the result in the destination directory that you will see just below the menu where the quality is selected. In this way, you can do with one or several videos at the same time in a matter of a few seconds.

To lower it, follow this link.

.