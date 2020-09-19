Batman Day: Five tech gadgets used by the DC superhero

Today is Batman Day 2020, the day dedicated to the most famous and loved DC superhero, who has always had a special relationship with the tech world. We could not therefore fail to point out some ultra-technological gadgets used by Bruce Wayne in films and comics.

1. The Bluetooth Headphones

Let’s start with the basic instrumentation, which is also widely used in the real world. Batman has repeatedly used Bluetooth headsets to make calls during the most critical actions and at the highlights. It is a fundamental device, especially because it saves time and does not require the use of a mobile phone.

2. The Sonar glasses

It’s a novelty that debuted in Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The director gifted Batman with Sonar glasses that using a high-frequency pulse emitted by a smartphone, allows the glasses to map the surrounding environment to understand what is happening.

3. The BodyGuard glove

Batman isn’t used to killing people, and that’s why he has a stun glove baptized BodyGuard which also integrates an LED flash light able to stun the enemies it hits.

On the body there is also an HD camera and a radio communicator, as well as several other devices that contribute to the stupefaction of the enemy.

4. The Batarang

We could not not put the Batarang in our list. It has changed shape and size several times over the years, and Batman has used a variety of types (including rope, explosive batarangs, and remote-controlled batarangs). It is certainly the most famous object among those of Batman.

5. The Electromagnet

Finally, we close our list with the miniature electromagnet which is capable of erasing any videotape or radio recording. This is arguably the most important item, as it made it nearly impossible for everyone to get a Batman action movie.