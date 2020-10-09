Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at a higher rate than usual. In fact, if we search for ‘ios 14 battery’ in Apple’s support forums, we find a good number of users who report problems with the autonomy of their iPhone. There are several reasons that can explain higher battery consumption after installing iOS 14. After installing a new version of iOS, the system may perform background tasks that consume more battery, such as indexing content so that are available in Spotlight searches. Although we have not found official information about it, some media such as Forbes indicate that this process could take up to a few days. Another possible reason for abnormal battery consumption is that some app does not get along with the new version of the operating system. You can check this if you go to Settings> Battery and examine the battery usage by apps. In my case, for example, I have detected that Google Assistant in iOS 14 has consumed 9% of battery in the last 24 hours on my iPhone 11 Pro, even though I have not used it. Since I never use it, I have proceeded to uninstall it. On the other hand, after the launch of a new version of iOS, it is common for all developers to release updates to their apps. This causes an abnormally high number of simultaneous updates, as you can see on your iPhone if you go to your profile in the App Store to see the pending updates. In my case, today I still have twice as many apps to update than a normal day and, in many of them, the description of the update is “adaptation to iOS 14” or similar. If these apps are updated in the background, it causes a higher battery consumption. Nor should you rule out that, for some reason, some process has been running in the background and you must restart the iPhone so that everything returns to normal. Although not common, on occasion I have found that my iPhone was losing battery quickly and was hotter than normal, and everything has been fixed with a reboot. Finally, if there really is a problem with iOS 14 related to autonomy, it is possible that it will be solved in one of the next updates, so in that case you have to be patient and wait. Have you noticed less autonomy on your iPhone after installing iOS 14?