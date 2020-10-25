Tech NewsMobile

Battery life problems after updating to MIUI 12? You’re not alone

By Abraham
0
12
Analisis Xiaomi Mi 10 Teknofilo 23.jpg
Analisis Xiaomi Mi 10 Teknofilo 23.jpg

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

Smart Threat Defense: How AI Helps Businesses

Abraham - 0
Companies should not be alone. In a world that is moving towards full digitization, in a country where many still raise their eyebrows when talking...
Read more
Mobile

Battery life problems after updating to MIUI 12? You’re not alone

Abraham - 0
A growing number of users are reporting on Xiaomi and Reddit forums (1/2/3/4/5) about problems with battery life after the latest MIUI 12 update....
Read more
Latest news

Vivo Y11S, Vivo 20S and Vivo Y70: the most basic range with which Vivo aspires

Abraham - 0
Today is an important day for Vivo. The Chinese company officially disembarks in the European markets, Spain among them, with nothing more and nothing less...
Read more
Latest news

Lee Kun-Hee, the father of Samsung’s success, dies

Abraham - 0
Lee Kun-Hee, who has long been considered the founder of the hugely successful Korean conglomerate Samsung, has passed away. Samsung has announced that Lee...
Read more
Abraham

A growing number of users are reporting on Xiaomi and Reddit forums (1/2/3/4/5) about problems with battery life after the latest MIUI 12 update. There was a similar problem with MIUI 11, that quickly drained the battery of the Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20, and now the situation is repeated with MIUI 12. While the owners of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T and POCO F1 have reported in the forums about From the battery drain issue, not everyone seems to be experiencing this failure after upgrading to MIUI 12. Owners of phones like the Mi 9T Pro and Mi 8 SE have even reported an improvement in battery life, so it is not clear under what circumstances this problem occurs. A moderator of the Mi Community posted this comment in response to a POCO F1 owner who lamented the reduction in the lifespan of his device: Apparently the same is true for all devices. MIUI 12 is very heavy on the battery. It is a known issue and we hope they will be optimized in the next builds. In the forums some ideas are given to improve autonomy such as doing a factory reset, making sure all the necessary updates are installed, and even not using My Account due to its background processes.

Related Articles

Latest news

Vivo Y11S, Vivo 20S and Vivo Y70: the most basic range with which Vivo aspires

Abraham - 0
Today is an important day for Vivo. The Chinese company officially disembarks in the European markets, Spain among them, with nothing more and nothing less...
Read more
Latest news

Lee Kun-Hee, the father of Samsung’s success, dies

Abraham - 0
Lee Kun-Hee, who has long been considered the founder of the hugely successful Korean conglomerate Samsung, has passed away. Samsung has announced that Lee...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

Abraham - 0
One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©