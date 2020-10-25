Battery life problems after updating to MIUI 12? You’re not alone

A growing number of users are reporting on Xiaomi and Reddit forums (1/2/3/4/5) about problems with battery life after the latest MIUI 12 update. There was a similar problem with MIUI 11, that quickly drained the battery of the Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20, and now the situation is repeated with MIUI 12. While the owners of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9T and POCO F1 have reported in the forums about From the battery drain issue, not everyone seems to be experiencing this failure after upgrading to MIUI 12. Owners of phones like the Mi 9T Pro and Mi 8 SE have even reported an improvement in battery life, so it is not clear under what circumstances this problem occurs. A moderator of the Mi Community posted this comment in response to a POCO F1 owner who lamented the reduction in the lifespan of his device: Apparently the same is true for all devices. MIUI 12 is very heavy on the battery. It is a known issue and we hope they will be optimized in the next builds. In the forums some ideas are given to improve autonomy such as doing a factory reset, making sure all the necessary updates are installed, and even not using My Account due to its background processes.