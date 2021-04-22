Battlefield 6 will arrive in 2021, and Battlefield Mobile will be available in 2022

- Advertisement -

DICE has confirmed, in a message to the community, that Battlefield 6 will be released this this same year, although he has not given specific details about this important project. It’s a shame, since, right now, there are several interesting rumors circulating about the well-known war action franchise that, as we know, is distributed by EA.

The most important of the message that DICE has sent about Battlefield 6 is in two main keys: this game will arrive by the end of the year, specifically in the run-up to the Christmas season, and will have some “Epic dimensions.” I think if we give this a bit of context, the best interpretation we can make is that it will mark a significant leap from Battlefield V.

To get that “big leap” from Battlefield V, Battlefield 6 needs to incorporate new mechanics, new technologies and that offers a wider world to the player. It goes without saying that these objectives cannot be met based on the limitations imposed by the current generation consoles, something that suggests that the rumors that pointed to a new generation exclusive Battlefield 6 would not be so far-fetched.

However, I have my doubts for the enormous source of income that PS4 and Xbox One continue to represent, and nothing is official yet, so let’s wait before jumping to conclusions.

Battlefield 6 will have a luxury companion: Battlefield Mobile

The launch of Battlefield 6 will take place on consoles and PC, but DICE has also confirmed that they want to take the franchise to the mobile sector, and that those in charge of carrying the project forward are the Industrial Toys professionals.

Although the information is also scarce, we know that this project has been “in the oven” for a while, and that it is being executed with great care to shape an experience faithful to the original game with that adaptation to mobile devices.

Industrial Toys has approached the project as an independent game, that is, without starting from any previous basis, which means that Battlefield Mobile has nothing to do with Battlefield 6. It has been developed entirely from scratch to create a unique experience fully adapted to the possibilities offered by today’s smartphones and tablets.

We are very curious to see what they are capable of doing with Battlefield Mobile. The game is already in the testing phase, and will be available sometime in 2022, both on Android and iOS. We do not know if it will adopt the free game model or if it will be, on the contrary, a paid game, that is, if it will have a sale price.