Battlefield 6 would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles and PC

With a countdown that set the launch of Battlefield 6 within this same year, it is not surprising that new rumors and apparent leaks have begun to emerge about it, among which the latest claim of Tom henderson, known leaker, who assures that the game could come exclusively to the new generation of consoles.

Far from excluding PC users, who will continue to have access through EA Origin, the game’s main distribution platform, which these statements indicate would be the exclusion of PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

And it is that taking into account that Battlefield V already had the technology NVIDIA DLSS, which increases the frame rate by artificially increasing the resolution using machine learning algorithms, it might be assumed that the next installment will continue to use this technology. Although given its late date for this year, this is certainly a perfect opportunity for AMD to release its own technology just in time for Battlefield 6. Also, the game is expected to be released as well. compatible with Direct RayTracing, compatible with both NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2 architectures.

Reasons that would undoubtedly make its compatibility with the previous generation of consoles not only entail a significant additional effort, but also could greatly affect the gaming experience, as we saw with the heavily criticized Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, it should be remembered that Andrew Wilson himself, CEO of Electronic Arts, pointed out at the time that the game «will make the most of the power of next-gen platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever ».

Finally, as we well remembered at the beginning, it was Wilson himself who reiterated the company’s latest promises, once again assuring his intention to launch the game. during the holiday season this year. And in fact, the development of Battlefield 6 is even ahead of the internal calendar of the development, which although it does not seem to imply an advance in its date, at least it predicts a launch without delays.