Bayer’s bleak M&A harvest nears disintegration

By Brian Adam
Denial can make difficult decisions more painful. That seems to be the problem facing Bayer CEO Werner Baumann, whose company is losing 10% of its value on Thursday after warning of stagnant sales next year. With all of its units failing, the logic of holding together the € 47 billion business, which spans from drugs to seeds, is becoming more difficult to justify.

Bayer has another reason to regret its acquisition of Monsanto. The $ 66 billion purchase of the maker of Roundup in 2016 sparked a wave of lawsuits from customers claiming the herbicide caused cancer.

In June, Baumann agreed to pay about $ 11 billion to settle the case despite continuing to claim that the product is perfectly safe. On Wednesday, Bayer said the pandemic had a worse-than-expected impact on the crop science division acquired from Monsanto.

The news caught investors off guard. Although the impact of the pandemic cannot be avoided, the biggest problem is that Bayer’s dominant position in the $ 4 billion soy market is under threat. Rival Corteva expects to account for 20% of the U.S. crop in 2020, the first year its new seed has become widely available.

Crop science isn’t the only Bayer’s unit in need of care. Its consumer business, which includes the Rennie heartburn and Claritin allergy brands, may come under increasing pressure from online retailers, and rivals GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are merging their divisions.

Selling the consumer business to, for example, Reckitt Benckiser is one option. The pharmaceutical business faces a patent cliff, when the anticoagulant drug Xarelto loses exclusivity. You need to invest more and buy new drugs.

Baumann has promised to cut costs and sell some assets. However, the latest issues show that keeping your business together has few obvious benefits. And the economic arguments for unbundling are compelling. Bernstein analysts estimated in a July report that Bayer shares could be worth 93 euros if its different units were separated and sold or listed on the stock market, more than 90% above the current level.

On Wednesday, Baumann declined to discuss a fragmentation. However, investors, tired of its poor performance, are likely to increase calls for drastic action.

