BBVA shows Santander and HSBC how to leave the United States

Historically, European immigrants moved west to seek their luck. BBVA is taking the opposite route after selling its US subsidiary to PNC Financial Services for $ 11.6 billion in cash. The transaction allows his boss, Carlos Torres, to turn a thankless business into shareholder gold. Your fellow wandering Santander and HSBC may find it difficult to repeat the trip.

The sale represents a painful setback to BBVA’s efforts to develop its western border after spending $ 9.6 billion on Compass Bancshares in 2007. Strategically, however, it makes sense. An increase in bad debt charges has caused the US division’s profits to decline by three-quarters this year, lowering its annualized return on tangible equity to about 2%, according to our calculations.

However, while the pandemic has lowered the valuations of regional banks in the United States, they remain much higher than in Europe. PNC will pay BBVA the equivalent of 1.3 times the tangible book value of the unit.

The unexpected gain solves BBVA’s capital problem, raising its Tier 1 capital ratio from 11.5% to 14.5%. This places the Spanish group in line with the European industry average and some 250 basis points ahead of its national rival, Santander.

Torres plans to return some of the cash to shareholders, once allowed by regulators. But the sale also allows him to play to be the one who pulls the strings in a Spanish market in the process of concentration.

Other European banks with smaller-scale US subsidiaries should follow suit and pick up the stuff. Banks like Santander and HSBC argue that the United States provides them with an important source of profit diversification. But both lenders get less than a tenth of their total profits from their operations in that country. Additionally, divisions were struggling to perform respectable even before the pandemic. The local operations of Santander and HSBC achieved returns on tangible capital of 5% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2019.

A sale similar to that of BBVA would be welcomed by shareholders, who raised its value by up to 15% on Monday morning. But there is a shortage of suitable buyers. PNC had pocketed an enviable $ 17 billion from the sale of its 22% stake in asset management giant BlackRock before the pandemic. Most other American lenders are under pressure from regulators to preserve capital, while lawmakers are skeptical of bank concentration.

BBVA’s rivals may find it more difficult to go back to the Old World.

