Be amazed by the technology of the new Motorola Edge

We present the new Motorola Edge that has arrived at Telcel, a smartphone that you will undoubtedly want to have thanks to its performance and photographic equipment.

For Motorola, innovating and including amazing technology in their equipment is essential to please their users. This is how the new Motorola Edge has arrived, a phone with incredible qualities and characteristics that will surely become the smartphone you have been looking for.

1. Unmatched performance

One of the main qualities of the new Motorola Edge is its unparalleled performance, as it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octacore processor and a powerful 4,500 mAh fast-charging TurboPower battery, making it a fast, efficient and accompanying phone. at all times. In addition, it has the most updated Android 10, to have the most updated operating system of all.

2. Great photographic equipment

With a quad system of 64+ 8+ 16+ ToF cameras on the back and 25 megapixels of the front camera, all your photos and selfies will be ideal portraits, since it also has an ultra wide angle with ultra zoom.

3. Amazing screen

Of course, good photographic equipment is always complemented by an amazing screen. The new Motorola Edge has a 6.7-inch OLED that wraps around the edges, with stereo sound to enjoy all your multimedia content as a unique experience.

4. Sufficient memory

And finally, to save and preserve your files, apps and all your information in a secure way, the Motorola Edge consists of a 6 GB RAM memory and an internal memory of 128 GB; Enough space for your videos, photos, games and all your memories.

If you are a true lover of technology, the Motorola Edge was made for you, which you can soon find in the Telcel Online Store to acquire it in Telcel Max Unlimited Plan or Friend Kit with the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

You can do absolutely everything with the new Motorola Edge, are you ready to turn it into the smartphone of your dreams?

Now go: