Be careful if you have any of these 24 apps, they can be dangerous

In recent months, alerts for potentially dangerous apps have become very frequent on Google Play. The Android store is a huge repository of applications where developers from all over the world publish, although not always with good intention. So we can find cases with Cyberpunk 2077 forgeries or what is happening at the moment with 24 apps that have been detected and indicated as dangerous.

The most curious and relevant thing about this case is that unlike in previous months, all the apps in this alert correspond to the same company.

24 potentially dangerous apps due to the permissions they request

The number of malicious applications that have managed to sneak into Google play it’s really alarming. In addition, it makes it clear to us that it is not a very safe place to move without taking precautions. In the most recent case, the 24 applications detected have been created by Shenzen Hawk, a Chinese parent company from which the developers of the apps in question are derived.

The alarm raised by these 24 apps is not due specifically to the presence of viruses or malware after their installation, but to the permissions they request. In this sense, the applications in question ask for access to components such as the camera, the microphone and even to record audio. All this without its functions having to do directly or indirectly with these elements of the smartphone.

Although dangerous apps are being removed from the store, it is necessary to check if you have any on your computer to get rid of them immediately. The list of applications is as follows:

Joy launcher

Turbo Browser

Weather Forecast

Calendar Lite

Net Master

Candy Gallery

Virus Cleaner 2019

Candy Selfie Camera

Private Browser

Super Cleaner

Super Battery

Hi Security 2019

Hi VPN, Free VPN

Hi VPN Pro

Puzzle box

Word Crossy!

Soccer Pinball

Dig it

Laser Break

Sound Recorder

These applications together had a total of 382 million downloads, which leaves us as a lesson, the need to review what we download. It is important to take into account the permissions that an app requests in order to determine if it is legal or if it is requesting permissions that do not really have to do with its functions. Taking these considerations, the chances of being victims of an app such as Shenzhen Hawk decrease.

