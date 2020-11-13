Be careful, they can know what you write while making a video call

When you are in a video call, be careful not to get distracted and start typing on the computer keyboard to quickly reply to an email or a message through WhatsApp Web – something really common – because they could know what you are writing.

The «Zoom snooping» allows you to know what users are typing during a video call, based on the movement of their shoulders

A team from the University of Texas in the United States has developed a method that allows determining what a user is typing, without the need to focus it, only starting from the analysis of the movement of their shoulders and arms. This, used by a “malicious” person, could let you know what a user is typing during a virtual meeting. Imagine that you have taken the opportunity to make a bank transfer: you could know your access codes or PIN number, for example.

The technique is called «Zoom Snooping» and can be used in any video calling app like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype… To determine its use, the researchers have carried out tests in a controlled environment, where the exact model of the chair, the keyboard model, the configuration and the webcam used were known, achieving a 75% accuracy in determining what was written. However, when the «Zoom Snooping» technique was implemented in an uncontrolled environment, the percentage of precision decreased by 20%, compared to the controlled one, as shown in the conclusions Of the report.

To carry out the research, they took the moving images frame by frame, and according to the position of the pixels it was possible to determine, with a high resolution video, which direction the pulsations took, if it was going up or down, from left to right. They then mapped keystrokes on a QWERTY keyboard to infer what had been written.

This drawing explains the measurements that are made to the movements of the shoulders and arms to determine the words that he writes.

In addition to these factors that were used in the controlled environment test, the study revealed that, if the user wears a long-sleeved shirt or has long hair and it covers their shoulders, the process is difficult when it comes to guessing what they type, Therefore, covering the shoulders and arms can be considered as a way to mislead intruders and guarantee security during the video call before the «Zoom Snooping».

Also, it is advisable not to write anything that reveals private or personal data while the camera is on. So you have to be careful, because we no longer only have to fear that someone will take a screenshot in a virtual meeting and highlight the users who are reflected in the photo with who knows what intentions. Now it is also possible to find out what we are writing.

