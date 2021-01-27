Be careful when buying a laptop with Nvidia RTX 3000: the Max-Q labels of these variants disappear

- Advertisement -

If you’re on the hunt for one of the new notebooks with Nvidia’s powerful RTX 3000, beware: the manufacturer It no longer specifies whether the variants integrated into each laptop are “complete” editions or the already known Max-Q that were less powerful but more efficient. It is the manufacturers that according to Nvidia should warn, but few or none do.

This means that the independent analyzes that are coming from the specialized media find surprises such as those posed by gaming laptops that even with an RTX 3060 they achieve better performance than those with an RTX 3080. Now those models don’t have to be as representative of what can be expected from these graphics cards.

How is an RTX 3070 more powerful than an RTX 3080?

During CES 2021 NVIDIA announced that its Ampere graphics family made the leap to laptops, and they would do it with interesting options from the previous Max-Q ranges such as Dynamic Boost 2.0 or WhisperMode 2.0.

The power ranges with which these charts can be configured give OEMs and manufacturers a lot of room for maneuver, but they also pose a problem if these data are not clear to users later.

The problem is that Nvidia no longer specifies if the graphics of these laptops are conventional (Max-P) or limited in power (Max-Q), and are manufacturers and OEMs responsible for sharing that information with users … if they want to do so.

The problem here is that manufacturers can configure those graphs with a wide variety of energy consumptions, and it is this consumption that determines whether a graph is more powerful or not. At The Verge they found that an MSI GP66 Leopard with an RTX 3070 performed better in tests than an MSI GS66 with an RTX 3080.

The secret was that the RTX 3080 was a Max-Q variant with a maximum frequency of 1,245 MHz and a maximum consumption of 95 W. In the case of the RTX 3070, the working frequency of this particular model was higher, as well as its consumption was. Outcome? Having an RTX 3080 is of little use to you to that laptop when competing with a theoretically inferior one.

The problem here lies in the lack of transparency. From Nvidia they leave all the responsibility to the manufacturer, as explained by a company spokesperson:

We encourage OEMs to list the clocks and other technologies that the notebook supports, such as Advanced Optimus, Dynamic Boost 2, etc. Ultimately, like all notebook features and specifications, it is the OEM that must market what their particular configuration supports.

Manufacturers do not seem to be making many efforts in this regard at the moment, although there are some like MSI that do share that information, and those that have models with the RTX 3000 do not give information on clock frequencies and powers with which those components work.

If you are behind any of those models, try to contact them before to ask for those data and thus try to avoid unpleasant surprises.