Be careful when creating interaction circles in Chirpty, the web has been spoofed

By Brian Adam
From time to time they start trends in social networks like Twitter, where their users start using specific services. An example of this we have in FaceApp, the application that changes people’s faces and whose images cluttered the platform. Another very interesting one were the interaction circles of Chirpty, a website that created a pie chart showing the users with whom you interact the most. However, there is a detail with this website and that is that a false version has emerged.

The big problem that exists with a fake version of Chiprty is that it requests a number of permissions that we should not grant.

Creating a circle of interaction? Beware the fake version of Chirpty

The interaction circles are very interesting because they help us to graphically see those users with whom we share the most on the platform. In previous months, the service became very busy with users, much more since it is a very simple process. Chiprty does not request any permission to access the account, so it was all about entering your username and voila.

However, the existence of Chirpty.me, the fake version of the platform that also creates interaction circles, has recently been discovered. The difference is that when the real version of Chirpty was occupied, it began to request a payment of $ 0.99 to give immediate results. For its part, the fake version of Chirpty is free, but in exchange it requests permissions that are not recommended to grant.

These permissions refer to seeing your entire timeline, following and unfollowing accounts, posting tweets, silencing, blocking and even reporting. These are actions that only we should carry out on our accounts, so we should not use this service. However, if you have already fallen into their networks and granted the permissions, you can revoke them from the privacy section of Twitter.

To visit Chirpty, follow this link.

To visit the Twitter privacy settings page, follow this link.

.

