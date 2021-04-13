Be careful with this ‘app’ for Android that promises you to enjoy Netflix for free, why?

- Advertisement -

Many times experts are disappointed by reminding us that one of the security measures that we must adopt to keep our phones safe from malware is downloading applications only from the official Apple and Google stores, although it turns out that, especially in the second case, in that of Android, it is those of Mountain View who renounce to redouble their efforts and increase the necessary requirements for a developer to upload their works free of viruses. And that is exactly what has happened on this occasion, in which an application has appeared in the Play Store with a virus inside and that has been replicating in a limited way because of the lure it uses to deceive us: the possibility of watch Netflix completely free for one, two or more months. So if you have installed it on your smartphone, you already know what you have to do: uninstall it. A worm that is multiplied by WhatsApp What they have discovered from the security firm Check Point is that the FlixOnline application contains a malware inside that, when installed on our device, requests all kinds of permissions to start operating in a massive way and uncontrollably, even hijacking our own WhatsApp. So that? Well, to spread, not so much the virus, as a link to the application that gets to be shared indiscriminately in all the chats and groups in which we participate. Apart from this attempt to distribute itself quickly, the worm contained in FlixOnline is a malware that seeks to obtain data from the victim in order to carry out future phishing attacks. What these types of practices allow hackers is to impersonate a person, presenting credentials and data that open the doors of, for example, banking services: from ordering movements in the victim’s accounts, to requesting loans or financial products with the intention of cheating. So if, at some point in the next few days, you receive an invitation from a friend to download this application, don’t do it, although it must be said that Google has already removed it from its official store. Luckily, this threat was only available for two months, which is not long and, according to the security firm, they estimate that it could infect around 500 Android devices. According to Aviran Hazum, mobile intelligence manager at Check Poin, “The fact that malware has been so easily disguised and ultimately bypassing Play Store protections raises some red flags.” So Google, increase the controls!