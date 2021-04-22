Be careful with WhatsApp Pink: it promises messages in pink but it is a virus

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp Pink application promises modify the popular instant messaging application so that the background and the publications appear tinted in this color, but in reality it represents a threat to security since the link offered to download said application activates a virus that seeks to control the device – something that other threats also look for in WhatsApp- where the application is to be installed, in addition to stealing your personal data.

There are several unofficial versions of WhatsApp and it is advisable to avoid installing them outside the official application store

When WhatsApp Pink is installed on a smartphone, it spreads messages between contacts with a link that allows the application to be downloaded and also collects all possible user data.

Some users have spread their experience installing WhatsApp Pink on social networks and have experienced how after a few seconds the mobile is blocked for a few minutes. An entrepreneur and Internet security researcher has warned about the dissemination in WhatsApp groups of the link to download this dangerous application.

The claim of an application that allows customize or modify WhatsApp It has become an important source of access for teams of users who click on the links that offer direct download of these apps. Although it is true that there are alternative versions, it is necessary to be wary of the links that contain the direct download and that arrive directly through messages or publications, in addition to taking extreme precautions when installing WhatsApp to verify that it is indeed the official one.

In the case of WhatsApp Pink, when this application takes control over the infected user’s contact list, it can send messages posing as the user without the user knowing it, thus gaining the trust of its contacts.

Instead both WhatsApp and other alternative versions (WhatsApp plus) should be downloaded only from the official app store: Google Play Store is for the Android operating system and App Store for the iOS operating system.

.