Be very careful, this is the new scam that circulates on WhatsApp

The great popularity of WhatsApp, as well as the ease and speed with which a message can reach millions of people, makes the messaging application in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. If there is a time of the year when activity in the messaging app increases, it is undoubtedly during Christmas, so it is the ideal time to circulate hoaxes, scams, etc.

On this occasion, a new scam that circulates on WhatsApp has been detected and that seems to be reaching many users during these days of Christmas. This scam comes through a message that begins with the words “Hello winner”. Without a doubt, it is already a text that should make us doubt, however, there are many people who could fall before this bait and be victims of the scam.

Your personal and banking information can be stolen

The full message comes to say that we have been lucky enough to be able to be a VIP customer and win a 2,000 euro bonus and 30 free spins for use on a popular online gambling site. A bonus that would be activated the moment we make the first deposit. As a hook, they offer the option of recharging our account with only 10 euros, so the risk does not seem to be very great. This means that without a doubt, there are many curious who want to see if it is true and try to register and create an account to see if the advertised bonus reaches them.

webeenow

The problem comes precisely there, since this link will take us to a fraudulent site in which all the data entered will surely be stolen. In these types of sites, it is common to have a payment method to recharge our balance to play, so we could be opening the doors of our bank to the cybercriminals behind this scam.

Needless to say, that the 2,000 euro claim bonus it will never come to us and that possibly in a very short time we can see how they could be making fraudulent payments on our behalf. Therefore, if you receive any such message, the best we can do is delete it automatically.

As you can see in the message capture, the sender is a phone number that begins with the country code +62, which in this case corresponds to Indonesia. Therefore, even if we have a contact who lives in that country, the best thing is delete the message as soon as possible and avoid clicking on any of the links it contains.