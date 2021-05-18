beats wireless earplugs surfaced in apple beta software

These tiny earbuds have no protrusion or wire like the previous Beats earbuds, and no temple like the AirPods . The images show that the earbuds will be available in black, white and red, with an oval-shaped charging case in the same colors

The Beats Studio Buds would get an Apple chip to control Siri and would support noise cancellation.

Beats wireless earphones may be unveiled in June, around the release of iOS 14.6 and the introduction of lossless audio in Apple Music.