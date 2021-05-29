beautiful desolation review: an adventure in a post apocalyptic world

Observing Beautiful Desolation from the outside, through the images scattered around the net, it is really very easy to misunderstand the real playful essence. Everything seems to suggest a belonging to the macrocosm of role-playing games, from a stylistic impact that winks at the post-apocalypse of Fallout up to a way of framing the scene from above that is common to the most famous cRPGs (a porposito , here you will find our review of Fallout 4). Nothing is further from the reality of the facts; and on the other hand, anyone who knows the background of those who developed the title should not be too surprised.

The South African guys from The Brotherhood are indeed known to be among the contemporary masters of point and click, a well-deserved reputation gained thanks to two works, Cayne and -above all- Stasis, which have received quite a few acclaim among the admirers of this ancient genre. Compared to the two previous projects, Beautiful Desolation does not change direction, on the contrary it opens the gaze to a broader story, a dystopian sci-fi with a full-bodied mythology that finally, after its debut on the computer, is ready to please even most of the console adventurers – the owners of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, in this case.

New world

He looks like a man like many others, Mark Leslie. Beautiful Desolation introduces him to us driving his car through the streets of Cape Town, on what is a stormy day in 1976. Suddenly something unimaginable happens: a gigantic triangular monolith swoops down from the sky, barely visible in the distance, making the earth tremble all around until the poor protagonist’s vehicle overturns, unable to react. Ten years have passed since that episode: the Penrose – this is the name of the colossal alien artifact – has profoundly changed life on Planet Earth. The advent of the object, of totally unknown origins, has brought with it technologies never seen before, revered by one part of the people but hated by the other, so much so as to start a real world war. Among those who see something rotten in the coming of the strange idol there is also Mark, who miraculously survived the old car accident, who, together with his brother Don, decides to climb to the top of Penrose to discover its secrets. But something will go wrong and both will find themselves projected into a different space-time, an unknown dimension where the boundaries between nature, man and machine seem to have become somewhat thinned.

Unveiling here other information of the plot of Beautiful Desolation would do nothing but damage the experience pad to the hand, being the narrative an element of absolute centrality in the economy of the title. After restarting an abandoned transport spaceship, the Buffalo, the protagonists – and the player with them – will in fact be called to embark on a journey to discover a fascinating and vast universe, as well as extremely complex. The world map is divided into various geographic areas that can be unlocked by proceeding in the campaign, in turn dotted with sub-locations that host extraterrestrial characters from incredibly heterogeneous races in physical and behavioral characteristics.

Each NPC has something to tell, and each of the countless lines of dialogue that we will be able to read (and listen, as you dubbed) it is much more than a mere succession of useful clues to orientate in the mission that awaits Leslie and her companions. Instead, it is the mirror of a textbook world building work, which blends imaginaries of videogame and filmic works cemented in the collective memory – from the aforementioned Fallout to Star Wars, passing through Mad Max: Fury Road – in a colorful in-game fresco by civilizations and cultures, an original stage populated by subjects humanoids, drones and hybrid monstrosities survivors of a past evidently marked by a series of unhappy events (given the nomination, here is our review of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order).

As a sort of explorer-anthropologist, those who play will be able to move from one point of interest to another in search of new ones fragments of history for about twelve hours of gameplay, a time in which, inevitably, he will also have the opportunity to admire the refined artistic direction of the production. The attention paid to environmental details is maniacal and often returns breathtaking views, detailed beyond all expectations as well as full of mystery and wild charm. It is therefore regrettable that the models of the actors on stage do not benefit from the same qualitative rendering, so spartan as to seem little more than granules of moving pixels among the numerous wonders of isometric settings.

A fantastic comings and goings

Beautiful Desolation is one of those products that can easily be pigeonholed into a gender cage being a full-fledged graphic adventure, albeit contaminated here and there with some unconventional dynamics – think of the interlocking, in the advanced stages, of sporadic fights in turns. In this sense, the gameplay asks, based on the continuous question and answer with the large cast of secondary characters, to complete very specific tasks by heading from one place to another on the map, collecting and combining objects of more or less bizarre shape, occasionally by completing mini-games with elementary mechanics.

As a good point and click, the work therefore shows a painstaking care in writing conversations with the NPCs, which, between the lines, always conceal important information on what to do, but leaving the user the burden of reaching each solution thanks to the own gray matter, deducing what the next move should be. Thus structured, the advancement provides for a particularly consistent backtracking activity, as is the tradition in video games of this type.

It is undoubtedly an aspect of the latest effort of The Brotherhood to consider well before virtually setting out, although it is also true that the developers have thought of a system of visual aids – including radar waves that propagate from areas of the map. where there is something to do – rather useful in orienting the player even if he has no idea how to play the game. This does not mean that the correct understanding of the dialogues remains essential for the progression, where, it is good to clarify it, the lyrics are written and recited in English that is anything but penny.

Any language barriers aside, some genuinely anachronistic game design choices could also contribute to dampen the enjoyment of Beautiful Desolation. We refer mainly to the decision, by the development team, of hide some of the hot spots related to the items to be collected, at least until the avatar passes over it by accident. It also disturbs a pathfinding that is not always perfectly legible, although, in the end, none of this can affect the value of a production that, in its niche, does not have so many recent counterparts.