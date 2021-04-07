‘Beauty revealed’: the first nude in history

- Advertisement -

It is normal that in a conversation with older people about the present, comments such as “Youth are out of control” or expressions of surprise and displeasure like “Send naked photos! How awful! In our time it was not like that ”.

However, whether you are one of these people or you know someone like that, you will probably be surprised to learn that famous people nudes they are not something new. In fact, his first appearance was much earlier than you think.

But first, we must enter into context by telling you a short love story.

Our story begins with Sarah Goodridge, an American artist born in 1788 who specialized in miniaturism, a branch of art in which works are so small they can be carried in your pocket. Goodridge demonstrated her skills in art from a young age, taking painting classes until she was 32 years old, at which time she began to commercialize her art.

From 1820, when he managed to buy his own studio, he began to gain popularity in the artistic environment. There, with the help of portrait painter Gilbert Stuart, he perfected his detailed technique.

At the time, the miniatures had become one of the most coveted paintings, since their small size made it very easy to move them and, in addition, they could be adapted to boxes, medallions or lockets. It was a gesture of love towards the person represented and a way to always have them with you.

This Goodridge knew very well, for it was something that she herself used when she met Daniel Webster.

A love of self-portraits … and nudes

Around the same time that he managed to open his studio, Goodridge met politician Daniel Webster while Gilbert Stuart was portraying him. It was love at first sight.

Stuart was an advocate of miniaturism, so he commissioned many of these works from Goodridge. She portrayed the politician a dozen times, as well as her children and grandchildren. Meanwhile, both lovers passionately exchanged correspondence, which revealed their love for each other, with phrases such as “I can’t be without seeing you anymore.”

In 1828, Stuart’s wife passed away, so Goodridge traveled from Boston to Washington to visit his love.

In this same year, Goodridge painted the work ‘Beauty Revealed’, which consisted of a tiny portrait 6.7 centimeters high by 8 centimeters long embedded within a leather case closed with two clasps. It was a portrait that Goodridge made of her own breasts, which was a gift to her lover.

Unfortunately this story does not have a happy ending, as Stuart, overwhelmed by debt and with three young children in his care, quickly searched for a wealthy wife with whom he could share the debts. Thus, the politician married the heiress Caroline Le Roy in 1829.

Still, according to records, the artist and the politician continued to see and send letters to each other, and she continued to paint him and his heirs.

After Goodridge’s death in 1853, a year after Stuart, the lovers’ secret treasure was discovered among the artist’s belongings. Years later, ‘Beauty Revealed’ was auctioned through Christie’s with a starting price of $ 15,000. Today it is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This was one of the first known cases in which one person sent their own nude portrait to another. It is currently considered a remarkable realistic work of impeccable technique and that represents a challenge to stereotypes about the modest woman of the 19th century.

