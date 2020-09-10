Become a factory owner by participating in the prize competition

Latest newsTop Stories

By Brian Adam
Pictured is David Klein, owner of a well-known jelly toffee company. David will present a factory gift to the winner of his retirement prize competition. Photo: AP
Florida: The head of the Jelly Bailey Company has announced a prize competition on his retirement in which you can find hidden treasures while the biggest prize will be in the form of a running jelly Bailey factory.

American company Jelly Bailey makes soft and delicious jelly filled candies that are equally popular with children and adults around the world. Now David Klein is holding a nationwide prize competition in which anyone can participate and the biggest prize will be in the form of a running jelly belly factory.

In a press release issued by the company, David Klein and his business partner have said that they have hidden gold necklaces in many places in the United States which are in a way competition tickets and have an interesting story attached to them. But the biggest part of this competition is that anyone who participates in at least one treasure hunt competition will also be eligible to win the biggest treasure, including a jelly belly toffee factory, training to run it and so on. There will also be scholarships from affiliated universities.

The search ticket for this treasure is only ٹ 49.99 which will have some clear indication of the big treasure. The small treasury can be worth up to five thousand dollars and tickets will be sold to only 1000 people in each competition.

