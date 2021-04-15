Before Your Eyes Review: Life goes by in the blink of an eye

- Advertisement -

A colorful universe populated with projects, ideas and aspirations, Kickstarter it has now transformed into an increasingly interesting creative forge, capable of bringing quite peculiar videogame productions to the market. It is the case of Before Your Eyes, – originally a student project known as Close Your -short first person adventure that you play … with your eyes! Webcam, mouse and a few minutes of patience to calibrate the reading system of the movement of the eyelids are in fact all that players need to immerse themselves in this suggestive emotional journey, between life and death.

Available exclusively on PC (Street Steam ed Epic Games Store), Before Your Eyes is the result of the creativity of GoodbyeWorld Games, a small independent collective made up of about ten young developers. Published by Skybound Games, the title is already available, ready to envelop you in an absolutely original and engaging experience.

A look into the past

Before Your Eyes puts on stage the inner journey of a lost soul, engaged in walking the last possible path. Its destination is in fact the afterlife and to ferry it towards the final judgment of a mysterious superior entity is a rather unusual figure. Modern videogame Charon, an anthropomorphic wolf usually navigates through a dark otherworldly sea, where he loves to fish for the sparks of life that seem most brilliant to him. Needless to say, it was our alter-ego that ended up in the canid’s net this time, a bit confused and suddenly found himself on a small boat, studded with information and questions.

We thus learn that the destiny of our soul is bound to the final judgment of an abstract entity that resides beyond the walls of a tower that rises menacingly on the horizon. To establish the fate of the character will be the story that our anomalous companion will make of our life, based on the information we offer. On this basis, it kicks off an accelerated journey into memories, from the most tender childhood of the protagonist to his first love, passing through episodes of family everyday life and – above all – the iron will to fulfill dreams and aspirations.

However, the time available for the crossing is not much, which is why it will not be possible to dwell long on the scenarios evoked by the power of memory. Throughout the entire duration of Before Your Eyes we will therefore find ourselves making continuous temporal leaps, between one snapshot of life and another, from youth to full maturity. Love, friendship, resentment, dedication, ambition or understanding: the spectrum of feelings and emotions proposed by the adventure is extremely broad, for a production that is only apparently simple.

However, we do not want to offer too many previews on the narrative context that characterizes the indie: we will therefore limit ourselves to ensuring that GoodbyeWorld Games has been able to place an appreciable dose of surprises along the way. An unexpected turnin particular, he will be able to question the whole nature of the experience proposed by the game. While not lasting beyond about 3 hours, the title manages to amaze and involve, above all thanks to the peculiar gameplay formula conceived by its young authors.

Keep your eyes open

As anticipated at the beginning, Before Your Eyes it is played – literally – with the eyes, through a simple but extremely effective control system. The webcam supplied with the PC frames the player’s face, recording his blinking. By closing our eyes, we interact with the scenario or with the narration, generating different reactions on the screen. The elements with which it is possible to relate are identified by a special icon, on which we will have to look – by moving the mouse – before being able to discover which story they hide. Sometimes it will be necessary to make choices, with actions that will affect the evolution of the story.

With a flicker of cunning on the part of the development team, a mechanic escapes

however to the input system just described. As already mentioned, the time available to us is not infinite, a circumstance that will often be remembered by the appearance of a metronome on the screen. When this occurs, the only option to continue living in the protagonist’s memories is to avoid blinking. A simple task only in appearance, and that will soon test your stamina, up to water – especially in the initial stages – your eyes. Thanks to this peculiar system, you feel the inexorable passage of time on your skin, the impossibility of taking refuge forever in memories, with the consequent need to be strengthened and move forward, even when what we are faced with is something we would just like to erase.

The need to deal with oneself and with what one has chosen to make of the time at one’s disposal is after all a central theme in Before Your Eyes. However, everything can only be filtered by individual experience, by one’s own character, by previous beliefs. How do we see others? How are they really, how we would like them to be or in a totally idealized way? How much are we able to put ourselves in the shoes of those around us? From a certain point of view, these are the essential reflections proposed by the independent adventure.

I can see it in your eyes

The effectiveness of the game formula, we repeat, is strictly linked to the use of the eye-based control system. We underline this, since Before Your Eyes actually allows you to opt for a more traditional setting, in which pressing the left mouse button replaces the blinking of the eyelids. After testing both possibilities, we strongly advise against taking advantage of this second alternative, which radically changes the way the title is used, considerably reducing its emotional impact and potential.

In the course of our experience, however, we have not identified any valid reasons for wanting to abandon the reading system of the movement of the eyes. As long as the face remains well lit during gaming sessions, the formula works in an excellent way, recording the blinks of the eyelashes with precision and promptness. No problem even if you wear glasses, with the calibration phase of the tracking that provides a specific option. Indeed, the effectiveness of the system made us feel sorry for GoodbyeWorld Games’ choice to keep the level of interaction with the virtual world to a minimum: a greater commitment on this front would have made Before Your Eyes a more important experience.

Also the artistic sector would have benefited from greater care. While it is true that the aesthetic style cartoonish and stylized he manages to effectively stage the narration, we cannot fail to highlight a general lack in the rendering of the facial animations of the characters that we see alternating in our memories.

A circumstance that dampens the emotional impact of some snapshots, which see a reduction in the emotional load of the staging. The idea of ​​preserving some obscure sections in the representations of the past, on the other hand, is extremely appreciable, to reiterate how any reconstruction of what has been can only be partial, filtered by time passed and feelings.

Finally, we underline the in-game presence of a good level dubbing, however limited to the English language only. The British language remains the most accessible choice also in terms of subtitles, since Before Your Eyes does not support Italian.