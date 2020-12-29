Beijing and Ant undertake a delicate and dangerous dance

- Advertisement -

Ant and Peking have undertaken a delicate and dangerous dance. After forcing the fintech giant to suspend its IPO last month, authorities have issued demands that will slow the company’s ability to grow. While the government needs Ant to continue to support private companies, that’s little consolation for investors.

In November, founder Jack Ma received a warning for comments discrediting global financial regulation and the new draft rules for online lending, ultimately derailing Ant’s planned $ 37 billion debut on the stock market.

Regulators have kept up the pressure ever since, meeting with Ant executives this weekend for another reprimand, lashing out at the pioneer for his mismanagement, his disregard for regulation, his leverage of market dominance and other defects.

The authorities also set out five demands, including greater transparency, the creation of financial holding companies, and the threatening-sounding suggestion that Ant “go back” to his core business, payments, lower-margin than credit and loans. fast growing online insurance.

The company has established a “rectification” group to implement the new regulatory requirements. Still, Ant’s future is up in the air and a government-led breakup cannot be ruled out. Shares of Alibaba, which owns a third of Ant shares, fell 8% on Monday; they are down almost 30% since Ma’s ill-fated speech.

Shareholders are also concerned about an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s e-commerce practices. The increase announced on Sunday in the share buyback program, from $ 4 billion to $ 10 billion, does not appear to have reassured them.

Patrons hoping for a profit-showering exit from the company via an IPO, including private equity heavyweights Carlyle and Warburg Pincus, will be irritated by the prospect of prolonged uncertainty.

Still, there is enough room for both sides to maneuver. The company has recently lowered loan limits for some users of its virtual credit card service to curb risks. And while the authorities think Ant’s expansion has been reckless, they also know that it is a key channel that provides credit to small private companies, which have been neglected by traditional lenders despite the best efforts of central banks.

If excessive toughness forces Ant to back down, there could be financial consequences. Both parties must act carefully to avoid stepping on each other’s feet.

