Being an ‘influencer’ is profitable, but it can cost you your relationship

Five couples travel to a tropical island and, there, they will have to prove to the cameras that their love and fidelity is so strong that it can withstand the presence of some temptations, that they will seek to break that relationship however. A risk that some decide to take despite the damage that a situation like this can cause them, although what is the reason why they decide to expose themselves to such an experience?

This is, more or less, the plot of a famous reality show that triumphs on television. An island of temptations where established couples flirt with danger to break forever. What’s behind? An economic reason? Fame and success in social networks from that moment on? From the Binfluencer company they believe that there is a lot of that, even at the cost of some contestants returning from paradise “made up and without a girlfriend (or boyfriend).”

Little to participate, much to profit

That is, more or less, the formula that awaits the contestants of this reality show that, according to the company that carries out this interesting study, They do not believe that it is the money they will receive per month for their participation that really attracts them since that amount barely stands at a thousand euros. Another thing is what can happen with their social networks, which will see a subsequent explosion as their leadership in the program evolves, which could be multiplied between 25 and 100 times above the growth experienced by an average influencer.

Evolution of the ‘likes’ and comments of a contestant after entering LIDLT. Binfluencer

An example case could be that of the contestant Melodie Peñalver, from this second edition of the program, who has gone from having a completely unknown network profile to reaching more than 600,000 in just a few hours. That, translated into income, means that this progression would allow you to charge about 1,931 euros for each advertising post that you upload to your Instagram account. Do you think little? Melyssa Pinto, who already had a certain level within the same social network, exponentially increased her followers to exceed 880,000: the return that you can expect for an advertising post amounts to 3,100 euros and 800 per story.

To confirm this trend, it is only necessary to analyze what happened with some of the contestants in the first edition of LIDLT, something that Binfluencer also does: Susana Molina, who “has taken care of her image and content; participating in numerous collaborations with brands and others. influencers of the sector “, has managed to find a place as a reference influencer and her more than 988,000 followers allow you to obtain an estimated income per advertising post of 4,247 euros, 1,104.22 in the case of stories.

However, Susana’s ex-partner, Gonzalo Montoya, he got very good data on his Instagram account while the first season of LIDLT was on the air, later suffering a reduction of about 34,000 followers: it went from having almost 510,000 in June to 476,000 in August of this year, although the arrival of the second edition has partially returned it to the present. All thanks to the fact that he is very active on Instagram commenting on what is happening on the island through his stories. With all of the above, its economic potential is currently 2,147 euros per sponsored post and 558.22 per story. Analyzing this data, would you put your relationship at risk by becoming an influencer?