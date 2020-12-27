“Being or seeming”: after RBD’s reunion, its former members revealed their future plans

- Advertisement -

After 12 years without meeting on stage, Anahí, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Von Uckerman they joined their voices on the night of this December 26 in the expected tribute to RBD. And although the absence of Dulce María and Poncho Herrera did not go unnoticed, the fans were able to travel back in time and sing hits such as “Just stay in silence”; “Save me”; “A little of your love” or “Being or looking.”

The spectacular concert, which was held digitally by the COVID-19 pandemic, made you dream of the beginning of a new era for the group: with future singles, albums, tours, and maybe a series too.

However, to the chagrin of his followers, this is not part of the plans of the former RBDs, as they acknowledged in an interview with People in Spanish.

Although everyone will start 2021 with numerous projects, which include series, music or even a makeup line, for the moment, the return of the band is not among them. And the “Being or Seeing” event was actually the end of a cycle.

“I’m already preparing for the next marathon”, explained to the magazine Maite Perroni.

“In 2021, the second season of The set of keys. [También] filming the second season of Dark desire. Thank God a lot of work and a lot to do. Hopefully we can overcome this difficult situation that the world is going through ”, he added.

In addition, the rest of the members also will arrive in 2021 with many new features.

Despite the controversy that he experienced recently, Christian Chávez has not been affected in the workplace. The actor was involved in a scandal after being published in the magazine TV Notes a report in which a former escort accused the famous man of infecting him with HIV.

The man identified as “Josh” confessed that four years ago he had some sexual encounters with the singer, one of them without protection and for which he was infected with HIV. His situation became complicated after learning about his illness, and he decided to initiate a legal process so that “justice is done.”

Chávez did not respond directly to this accusation, but through his Instagram account he wrote: “You can’t go through life clearing up rumors and gossip, let them think what the hell they want and now”, He pointed.

In an interview with People, the artist assured that he feels calm and that for next year it will hit the screen with new productions, both in Netflix like in Telemundo.

“My heart is at peace, blessed be it, with the love of my family and my colleagues and my friends. [En el 2021] premieres Mother there are only two by Netflix and the series Loli’s luck on Telemundo, so I’m very happy, “said Christian Chávez.

For his part, Christopher Von Uckerman affirmed that 2021 “will be one of many changes.”

“People have not seen anything of me yet, they will soon see it,” said the artist. “I want to dedicate myself to my vision and to music. I will take acting projects that really grab my attention. I want to continue studying my hypothesis about God, life and the universe ”.

Finally Anahí explained that she is immersed in the launch of Mia Palette, her makeup line.

Thus, it seems that for now no one contemplates the return of RBD, and to know if there will be a new reunion or tribute to the band in the future, we will have to wait.

