Belinda’s radical change of look to close 2020

It is not clear if Belinda She decided to change her look for work reasons or to receive the New Year, but the truth is that the Mexican star surprised on Instagram stories by showing her transformation.

On the social network, Belinda presented some clips of how she left her hair down to undergo an elaborate procedure to make her braids glued.

The singer posed proudly with her new look and it just remains to be seen if this look will be common or was it temporary.

And it is that during her more than two decades of career, although the singer has stood out for always following fashion trends and even risking experimenting, in terms of her hair she has been somewhat more conservative.

And, for example, she has always kept her blonde hair and her long hair, and the only thing she has played a little more in is the hairstyles she wears, as happened this time.

Her most radical transformation occurred in mid-2019, when she showed a “chola” look -as she called it- for the video of “Love at first sight”, a song he performed with Los Ángeles Azules, Lalo Ebratt and Horacio Palencia.

Belinda took her transformation very seriously and before the video was released, she had already been seen on social networks with extra long nails, black makeup and a body covered with tattoos.

That change of look was not without controversy, since Belinda thought she was setting a trend and shared an image comparing herself with another girl who showed a very similar appearance.

“So fast we are already inspiring the trend! Chola ”, wrote the interpreter.

However, Belinda was not aware that her comparison was with Matilda, the journalist’s daughter Monica Garza, who for years has shown a look with tattoos and dark clothes.

So Garza herself clarified it to the singer. “You are wrong dear @belindapop. Matilda is an original, much earlier than you think. And it has nothing to do with ‘Chola’ as you call it. Yours is an imitation for a video. His is art. In any case, your art director was inspired by Matilda. Cheers”.

Shortly after, Matilda herself responded to the singer for comparing herself to her. “I’ve been like this for years, and you 2 days. #Please @belindaPop, ”she wrote on Instagram.

After the controversy, Belinda preferred not to touch the matter and days later she returned to her usual look.

Another change in her appearance that attracted attention recently was when she was shown with part of her eyebrow shaved, apparently to be in tune with her boyfriend, singer Christian Nodal, who proudly showed the result of his “mimicry”.

By the way, the couple is about to reach their fifth month as boyfriends, since they began their relationship at the beginning of August, amid rumors and accusations that it was all a publicity stunt to raise the rating of The Aztec Voice, the broadcast where her love arose.

However, beyond speculation, age difference and respective work schedules, the couple has remained together and already celebrated their first Christmas together.

A few days ago the magazine People in Spanish lnamed you the couple of the year, and it is not for less, because whatever the “Nodeli” usually generates a stir around him.

