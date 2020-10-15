MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

Belkin Announces iPhone 12 MagSafe Compatible Accessories

By Abraham
0
29
Belkin Accesorios Para Iphone 12 Scaled.jpg
Belkin Accesorios Para Iphone 12 Scaled.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold: A patent shows a folding with 2 hinges

Abraham - 0
A new Samsung patent lets us see a new folding smartphone whose screen can be folded twice. The patent was applied for at the...
Read more
iphone

Belkin Announces iPhone 12 MagSafe Compatible Accessories

Abraham - 0
Apple yesterday introduced MagSafe technology for the new iPhone 12, which consists of a series of magnets for the back of the phone. These...
Read more
Huawei

Huawei could sell Honor to bypass the US veto

Abraham - 0
Since the US added Huawei to the list of entities, the Chinese manufacturer is in serious trouble as it cannot get the hardware and...
Read more
Apps

The Google Assistant will let you choose your favorite podcast service

Brian Adam - 0
Currently the Google Assistant It allows us to choose with which provider we want to listen to music, with services such as...
Read more
Abraham

Apple yesterday introduced MagSafe technology for the new iPhone 12, which consists of a series of magnets for the back of the phone. These magnets not only allow you to attach accessories such as a cover or credit card holder, but also facilitate good alignment with compatible wireless charging stations. In this way, the typical problem that the phone has not charged because it is not properly placed is avoided. Belkin is one of the companies that has partnered with Apple to manufacture accessories with the new magnet system, and today it introduced its first two MagSafe-compatible accessories. Both devices, a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and a mount for the car’s vents, were briefly showcased during the MagSafe presentation at yesterday’s Apple event. First up, we’ve got the Belkin BOOST ^ CHARGE ™ PRO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger that includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless charging point for AirPods or AirPods Pro, and a chrome-finish dual-arm stand for charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch. As with MagSafe chargers, they can supply up to 15 watts of power to an iPhone 12, double what is supported with normal Qi charging. Belkin claims the charger will be available “Winter 2020” for $ 149.99, and will come in black and white versions.

For car trips, Belkin offers the MagSafe Car Vent PRO, which offers a slim profile and a hook for the vents. The iPhone 12 is held in place by magnets on the surface. The Car Vent PRO is simply a kickstand and doesn’t have any cargo capacity on its own, but Belkin says it offers comfortable rear cable management. The car mount will be available this winter, and will be priced at $ 39.95.

Related Articles

Latest news

The number of days lost to civil servants due to illness has fallen dramatically during the pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
According to Tuairisc.ie's analysis of new figures, between March and September this year, people working in state departments took far fewer sick days than...
Read more
Latest news

Disaggregating Unicredit offers a reward of 3,000 million

Brian Adam - 0
The decommissioning of Unicredit could give its shareholders a reward of 3,000 million euros. Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is accelerating...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold: A patent shows a folding with 2 hinges

Abraham - 0
A new Samsung patent lets us see a new folding smartphone whose screen can be folded twice. The patent was applied for at the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©