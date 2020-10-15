Belkin Announces iPhone 12 MagSafe Compatible Accessories

Apple yesterday introduced MagSafe technology for the new iPhone 12, which consists of a series of magnets for the back of the phone. These magnets not only allow you to attach accessories such as a cover or credit card holder, but also facilitate good alignment with compatible wireless charging stations. In this way, the typical problem that the phone has not charged because it is not properly placed is avoided. Belkin is one of the companies that has partnered with Apple to manufacture accessories with the new magnet system, and today it introduced its first two MagSafe-compatible accessories. Both devices, a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and a mount for the car’s vents, were briefly showcased during the MagSafe presentation at yesterday’s Apple event. First up, we’ve got the Belkin BOOST ^ CHARGE ™ PRO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger that includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless charging point for AirPods or AirPods Pro, and a chrome-finish dual-arm stand for charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch. As with MagSafe chargers, they can supply up to 15 watts of power to an iPhone 12, double what is supported with normal Qi charging. Belkin claims the charger will be available “Winter 2020” for $ 149.99, and will come in black and white versions.

For car trips, Belkin offers the MagSafe Car Vent PRO, which offers a slim profile and a hook for the vents. The iPhone 12 is held in place by magnets on the surface. The Car Vent PRO is simply a kickstand and doesn’t have any cargo capacity on its own, but Belkin says it offers comfortable rear cable management. The car mount will be available this winter, and will be priced at $ 39.95.

