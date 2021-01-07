Entertainment

Bella Thorne went on vacation with her boyfriend to Mexico, Brad Pitt went snorkeling in Turks and Caicos: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Romantic vacation. Bella Thorne and her boyfriend chose the paradisiacals of Tulum, in Mexico, to rest and enjoy a few days off. The couple was very affectionate over the sea and the 23-year-old actress also took the opportunity to practice yoga
Inseparable friends. Brad Pitt and Many Back took a few days off to rest on Turks and Caicos Island. There, they enjoyed the beach and also took the opportunity to snorkel
During a walk through New York, Nicky Hilton stopped by a local for a slice of pizza and a drink. And then he continued with his activities. The 37-year-old businesswoman wore an elegant sporty look: brown leather coat, blue jean, black boots and a scarf and mask of the same color. In addition, he combined his portfolio with the texture of the coat Lucy Hale bought a coffee at the upscale Bluestone Lane, California store. He then ran into a friend, with whom he shared a walk while walking his dog Elvis.
Romantic walk. As usual, the local press found Katie Holmes walking with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., through the streets of New York. The actress and the chef stopped at a coffee shop, where they bought two to go and continued their tour Shopping day. Jennifer Garner visited an exclusive jewelry store in Pacific Palisades, California, and bought some accessories. The actress wore a casual look: beige jumpsuit, jeans and black sneakers. In addition, he wore glasses and his mask Family trip. Shawn Mendes went for a walk with his sister Aaliyah and their respective pets through the streets of Toronto, Canada. Tarzan, the singer's dog and Camila Cabello, is a golden retriever that the couple recently adopted While walking her dog through the streets of London, England, Emma Corrin ran into some friends. The actress - popularly known for her role in "The Crown" - took the opportunity to continue walking in a group despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic A different ride. Gwyneth Paltrow rode her motorcycle after sharing a walk with her husband, Brad Falchuk, through the streets of Santa Monica, California (Photos: Grosby Group)

