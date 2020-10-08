Beno Reevo: electric, mobile control and transport bags on the wheels

Electric bicycles are one of those objects of desire that this ecological and sustainable revolution in urban mobility is leaving us, which every day surprises us more thanks to the creativity that some manufacturers are showing around these connected gadgets. And a good sample is this Beno Reevo, which offers a design as striking as it is suggestive.

This new electric bicycle has four years of design and development behind it around modern and very well defined lines, with a central body in which both the battery and the electric motor are located, and that draws attention to the presence of wheels without spokes. This model is currently in the last stages of its development and its managers hope to start production in early 2021. The objective is to complete a crowdfunding campaign that is already active to give the project the final push.

Triple anti-theft and control with the mobile

The wheels without spokes are connected to a frame that is as resistant as it is light and inside which we can place transport bags to carry whatever we need. It is an original way to solve the space problem for an electric bike that leaves hardly any other place to carry things.

Beno E-Bike. Beno Technologies

As an electric vehicle that it is, it will have a 250-watt motor in Europe (it will be 750 in the US), a maximum speed of 40 km / h. (in the USA), light sensors that detect darkness and turn on automatically, triple security system based on biometric activation with our bicycle fingerprint, as well as in the GPS tracking of its location and the detection of movement, ergonomic saddle and a removable 48V battery (in the US) that will take about three hours to recharge again.

Control of the E-Bike with the mobile. Beno Technologies

This Beno E-Bike comes with a complete pack of lights, both position and brake, which are integrated into the wheels and that they are much more visible than the traditional ones. In addition, we can use the mobile as a screen to control the bike’s gait regimes, speed, as well as battery consumption, information about the time or the exercise we are doing when we select modes of use without pedaling assistance. For now, there is no crowdfunding platform yet, Beno has announced that it can be purchased for a price of $ 1,899, that is, about 1,615 euros to change plus shipping costs, which have not specified whether they will be from the US or from Europe directly.

