Bernard Arnault acts like a spoiled brat again

How did Bernard Arnault become the richest man in France, with a net worth of more than 67,000 million euros? Hard work, shrewd investing, and meticulous management played an important role. Maybe something else too: acting like a spoiled brat. That’s arguably the most salient trait that LVMH’s 71-year-old chairman and majority shareholder has displayed lately.

When pandemics were an argument for Hollywood thrillers, Arnault decided he needed to own Tiffany. And what you want, you get. So, after intense persecution, in November he agreed to pay 16.2 billion, or $ 135 per share, in cash. Then the Covid arrived, ruining the sector. Arnault was affected by the curse of the rich and powerful man: the repentance of the weakened buyer. Now he’s throwing all the toys out of his cashmere-lined crib to pay less. And he will probably get away with it.

It’s disconcerting to see a well-dressed billionaire act like a crybaby. True, the virus is not your fault. But a deal is a deal. LVMH signed a legally binding contract, which ultimately forms the foundation of trust on which free markets and capitalism reside, which have benefited Arnault richly.

Ever since she decided that Tiffany was a more boring gem than she thought, she has done her best to get rid of it. Some tactics are standard, like criticizing Tiffany’s crisis management. Others, like brandishing an unusual letter from the French government, seem downright dubious. The following is a legal fight in Delaware.

Although it may seem indecent in fashion circles, it is an Arnault classic. He is impeccably ruthless. See one of his latest outbreaks of evil a decade ago, when he surprised Hermès with a 17% share. Arnault stealthily accumulated equity derivatives through friendly banks to avoid revealing his intentions. The Hermès CEO described the move like this: “If you want to seduce a beautiful woman, don’t start by raping her.” Of course.

The dispute lasted for years, and attempts to control Hermès were thwarted, largely thanks to the French courts and regulator. But in the meantime, the value of Hermès tripled and LVMH made an estimated profit of more than 4 billion euros. It was a master class on how a rich person becomes even richer.

Or look at the turn-of-the-century bidding war for Gucci, when LVMH took shares in the open market and shares of other investors to coerce it to trade. Arnault sought board seats and nearly amassed a stake large enough to trigger a clause in Tom Ford’s contract that would have allowed the famous designer out. In the end, Gucci sold itself to its archrival PPR, now Kering. But the episode reflected Arnault’s willingness to get dirty hunting for the things he wants.

Delaware is not Paris

Arnault’s wolf-in-fur forms from Loro Piana have worked for him, particularly in France. But the Delaware Chancery Court, in which Tiffany sues LVMH to force it to complete the acquisition, is far from Paris. Arnault’s company is going to launch a counterclaim arguing that the pandemic amounts to an “adverse material change”. But it’s a long shot to expect the grumpy Delaware judges to offer Arnault an easy way out.

Likewise, charges that Tiffany’s management, led by former LVMH Alessandro Bogliolo, mishandled the response to Covid will be difficult to sustain. True, Tiffany continued to pay dividends, while LVMH reduced its 2019 payment by 30%. But it is not irrational behavior for a firm that had already agreed to a sale. In the latest quarter, Tiffany’s revenue fell 29%, but earnings still beat investors’ expectations.

More intriguing will be seeing the faces of the judges when they read a letter to Arnault from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs that says the company “should defer the closing of the pending Tiffany transaction” until January, after the current deadline for the agreement. The alleged intention of the letter, which according to Bloomberg was requested by Arnault and according to Reuters has been downplayed by the government as non-binding, was to support France’s intention to discourage US authorities from imposing tariffs on French exports. Whether the letter was a favor to Arnault or not, it was certainly unusual indeed.

Political connections

It’s easy to imagine him using his political connections to get out of a deal. He was one of the first prominent plutocrats to visit President-elect Donald Trump in his New York tower, which houses Tiffany’s flagship store. Videos from the meeting show a beaming Arnault vowing to expand his manufacturing footprint in the US “They are going to do wonderful things in the country: jobs, lots of jobs,” said Trump, who in 2019 accompanied Arnault on a visit to a new LVMH leather products factory in Texas.

But Delaware is almost as far from Texas as it is from Paris. LVMH’s damaging tactics may be effective in allowing the offer deadline to expire (late November), but the court could decide LVMH breached its obligations and force it to move forward. If that happens, it will be later. The gamble is whether that prospect is enough for Tiffany executives, including the former Gucci CFO who was bruised in the battle with LVMH, to remain calm.

Leaving Tiffany in limbo and possibly seeing its stock drop below the $ 90 pre-offering price, during an industry crisis that shows no signs of reversing, is a risky gamble.

Accepting a lower price will expose Tiffany and the board to lawsuits from shareholders. But the lawsuits will also come if the agreement is not produced. But time is money, and Tiffany doesn’t have an endless supply of any. Settling for $ 115 today would end supply uncertainty. Even if that means giving in to one of the richest and most spoiled brats to ever break into world markets.

>